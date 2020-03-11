A stately Nayak era temple

Chithra Madhavan By

Krishnapuram, near Thirunelveli, has a large temple, in which Venkatachalapathi is the presiding deity. The Vishnu temple was constructed in the reign of Krishnappa Nayaka I (1564-1572 CE), a king of the Nayak dynasty, whose rulers were subordinates of the mighty Vijayanagara emperors. The entrance to this beautiful temple is though a tall gopuam in five tiers, typical of the Nayak style of architecture. The temple is famous for a long mandapa with exquisite Nayak style sculptures that have been chiselled on the tall pillars. Some of these sculptures have been identified as Arjuna, Karna, Rati and a lady carrying a prince, among others. All of them are lifesize and noteworthy is the attention to minute details such as the finger-nails and even the nerves.

The principal deity, Venkatachalapathi, is a small image in a standing posture flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. In the upper hands the deity holds the Sankha and Chakra while the lower right hand is in varada hasta (boon-giving pose) and lower left hand is in uru hasta (resting on the thigh). The processional image (Utsava-murti) is worshipped as Srinivasa Perumal. In the outer circumambulatory passage are situated the sanctums of Goddesses Alarmelmangai Thayar and Padmavati Thayar on either side of the principal sanctum.

There are a few inscriptions of the Vijayanagara times here. The first, dated 1563 CE, mentions the gift of many villages to the temple of Thiruvenkatanatha by Krishnappa Nayaka I. Another epigraph, dated 1577 CE, registers a gift of Virappa Nayaka (1572-1595 CE), son and successor of Krishnappa Nayaka I for the merit of his father to this temple. A copper-plate inscription of the Vijayanagara Emperor Sadasiva Raya (1543-1567 CE), who was the sovereign of much of south India when Krishnappa Nayaka I was ruling, records the grant of a number of villages to the Thiruvenkatanatha temple.

Processional image

The Utsava-murti is worshipped as Srinivasa Perumal

Festival

The most important celebration is the Brahmotsavam which is for eleven days in Purattasi

Sacred tree

The Sthala Vriksham of this temple is the Punnai maram

