Home Opinions

A stately Nayak era temple

Alongside exquisite architecture, this Vishnu temple near Thirunelveli is a treasure trove of inscriptions from the Vijayanagara empire

Published: 11th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Krishnapuram, near Thirunelveli, has a large temple, in which Venkatachalapathi is the presiding deity. The Vishnu temple was constructed in the reign of Krishnappa Nayaka I (1564-1572 CE), a king of the Nayak dynasty, whose rulers were subordinates of the mighty Vijayanagara emperors.  The entrance to this beautiful temple is though a tall gopuam in five tiers, typical of the Nayak style of architecture. The temple is famous for a long mandapa with exquisite Nayak style sculptures that have been chiselled on the tall pillars. Some of these sculptures have been identified as Arjuna, Karna, Rati and a lady carrying a prince, among others. All of them are lifesize and noteworthy is the attention to minute details such as the finger-nails and even the nerves. 

Photos: Chithra Madhavan

The principal deity, Venkatachalapathi, is a small image in a standing posture flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. In the upper hands the deity holds the Sankha and Chakra while the lower right hand is in varada hasta (boon-giving pose) and lower left hand is in uru hasta (resting on the thigh). The processional image (Utsava-murti) is worshipped as Srinivasa Perumal. In the outer circumambulatory passage are situated the sanctums of Goddesses Alarmelmangai Thayar and Padmavati Thayar on either side of the principal sanctum.

There are a few inscriptions of the Vijayanagara times here. The first, dated 1563 CE, mentions the gift of many villages to the temple of Thiruvenkatanatha by Krishnappa Nayaka I. Another epigraph, dated 1577 CE, registers a gift of Virappa Nayaka (1572-1595 CE), son and successor of Krishnappa Nayaka I for the merit of his father to this temple. A copper-plate inscription of the Vijayanagara Emperor Sadasiva Raya (1543-1567 CE), who was the sovereign of much of south India when Krishnappa Nayaka I was ruling, records the grant of a number of villages to the Thiruvenkatanatha temple.

Processional image 
The Utsava-murti is worshipped as Srinivasa Perumal

Festival
The most important celebration is the Brahmotsavam which is for eleven days in Purattasi

Sacred tree 
The Sthala Vriksham of this temple is the Punnai maram

Chithra Madhavan cityexpresschn@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp