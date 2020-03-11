Home Opinions

Iodine — the nutrient every woman needs 

Iodine is an important nutrient for the human body. It is mostly available in salt water and plant-based foods.

Published: 11th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Iodine is an important nutrient for the human body. It is mostly available in salt water and plant-based foods. It is also an important component for brain development and thyroid hormone production. Apart from this, for women, iodine is needed for a healthy reproductive system and breast tissues, successful pregnancies and hormone production in ovaries like estrogen and progesterone. The daily requirement may change if a woman is pregnant or breastfeeding. Eating a balanced diet which is healthy and includes iodine-rich foods is important.

Breast health: Since breast tissues need more iodine, a deficiency in iodine leads to increased estrogen levels in breast tissues. This will cause formation of microcysts and fibrocystic disease. Pregnancy: Deficiency of iodine during pregnancy can cause miscarriages or delayed development in foetus. Also, if the mother has low iodine, this will impact the thyroid development, bone development and muscle control in the foetus. 

Hair loss: The hormones produced by the thyroid gland are responsible for healthy hair, teeth and bones. Hence, the deficiency affects hair growth and leads to hair loss. Breastfeeding: Breast milk is the perfect food for a new born baby since every nutrient and mineral needed for the baby is passed through the breast milk. If the mother has inadequate levels of iodine, it leads to poor quality of the milk in the nutrient content.

Sources 
Iodised sea salt, dairy products like milk, cheese and yoghurt, tuna, salmon, oysters, shrimps and other products made from grains like bread are good sources of iodine.

Beware
Though lack of iodine causes various deficiencies, too much iodine also causes thyroid issues like hyperthyroidism, which is overproduction of thyroid hormones. Consumption of too much iodine can lead to mood swings, fatigue, trouble in sleeping and intolerance to heat etc.

Divya PurushoTham sanonutritionclinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp