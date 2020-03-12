STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Persisting towards a better tomorrow

This is the same with any ‘campaign’ — which is why raising awareness towards any cause is in effect, just another marketing campaign.

Published: 12th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: All of us are hearing the “Corona ring tone” every time we place a cellphone call this past week! The reason the government is doing this is to spread awareness amongst the public quickly on the outbreak and warn people to avoid further spread. While this has been a very effective way to spread awareness in a short time, it can only be deployed during an emergency — such as this one — a worldwide pandemic capable of affecting millions. And yet, in spite of hearing it so many times in a day, how many of us are truly adopting the measures such as washing our hands frequently or avoiding touching our face? These are daily ingrained habits and changing them will take a lot of effort —both in creating lasting awareness and then in terms of adapting to a new behavior.

This is the same with any ‘campaign’ — which is why raising awareness towards any cause is in effect, just another marketing campaign. The principles followed are the same — the greatest weapon is repetitive and relevant exposure to the messaging; the strategies should not annoy or interrupt the target audience. Nobody likes spam. The idea should be placed tactically within a field of view so that it is consumed willingly when the targets become interested. Else, as with the Corona ringtone we will figure that pressing 1 will bypass the ‘wasteful’ one-minute message.

This is a constant trouble with sustainability related causes. We have so many theories, facts, figures and studies that show that we have pushed the planet to its edge. We all understand that there are repercussions to the garbage and pollution that we are spewing onto our planet. It is obvious it is affecting our lives and businesses- but STILL, teaching people to segregate, recycle and not litter, even within a home is a huge struggle. The awareness has to be built into every member of the home — if there are staff handling waste, they have to be trained and if there are new staff joining, the message has to be passed on. It has to become a mantra, something we all chant together religiously in order for it to work. I conducted an audit of the garbage at my home and found that 80-90% of the waste can be recycled, if properly segregated and stored.

If you are intending to start segregating at home but have failed in the past, it is important to understand that firstly, you are not alone. It is also important to truly believe that segregation has great value. The only way to self-realise this, is by engaging in a garbage audit and tracking this for yourself — it helps to build conviction. The next thing to do is by starting small — do not try to recycle, compost and do everything ‘good’ all at once. Teaching your family and your household staff the dos and don’ts takes a while. So, start one at a time and then build up to be a zero-waste household. Remember, when it comes to creating awareness — repetitive and relevant exposure is key – so don’t feel shy to repeat yourself. Think about the Corona Ringtone; if hearing it seven times a day cannot get you to start washing your hands, think how repetitions and persistence is required to become zero waste – Live clean, Live healthy.

Pavitra Sriprakash @pavisriprakash

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp