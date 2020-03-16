STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

India’s Silicon Valley often held hostage to mendacious political trend

Even today’s modern democracies lack alert, vigorous citizenry that could block such politics in paradises.

Published: 16th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Politics today is, as it has always been, the art of wining power. The problem with it now, though, is that there is no restriction on just how this power is won. This has resulted in ballooning of cases of horse trading with party hijacks and resort politics being the slick new techniques used to reach goal. Perhaps Ambrose Bierce was right when he called politics a ‘strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles.’

Hostilities between political parties are a common knowledge. Conflicts are often far beyond the pale but our politicians have truly outdone themselves when it comes to finding ways to steal elections from those backed by people’s mandate — and they have the gall to justify it.

It all started back in 1982 in Haryana when a regional challenger, the Indian National Lok Dal led by Devi Lal — perhaps for the first time someone not from the Congress party — gave rise to the debauched technique of ‘politics in paradises’ to save the party members from the possibly malevolent intentions of their opposition party, the Congress. Since then this deplorable mechanism was used in 1983, 1995, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019 and already in 2020. It has consistently facilitated and abetted this genre of politics and no party today can claim to be irreproachable in good conscience.

Unfortunately, in this gamble, the victim is not the reputation (or lack of it) of the political classes, but instead, the great city of Bengaluru, Karnataka’s capital and India’s Silicon Valley. The city not only plays host to millions, rich or poor, who earn their livelihood in its bustling localities; it also is hostage to the mendacious and fraudulent political trend in question. When politics goes on in paradises, Bengaluru is the paradise.

Even today’s modern democracies lack alert, vigorous citizenry that could block such politics in paradises. There is no miracle cure to either the absence of political trust in society or the poor political behaviours birthing cynicism and strangling faith in governments. Hardly any professionalism has been injected into politics even after Mr Modi’s clarion call to end politics after elections and get down to business with governance. The concerns of the political classes include neither a better balance between partisanship and bipartisanship for good governance nor attempts to address the falling trust in the system that puts them in power in the first place.

Though our democratic system is resilient, it is not inviolable. It is under a constant stress and seems to be driven by the political classes who subscribe to the idea that the end justifies the means. If politics and politicians today cannot rise to more honourable heights, they should at least have the politeness to not drag Bengaluru down with them.

Harish Ramaswamy
(The writer is a political analyst and professor of political science, Karnatak University, Dharwad)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp