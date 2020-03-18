Temple with three forms of Vishnu   

Chithra Madhavan By

Mannarkovil in Thirunelveli district, has a unique temple for Vishnu dedicated to Rajagopalaswami. The original name of Mannarkovil was Rajaraja Chaturvedimangalam and the original name of this temple was Rajendra Vinnagar. The principal image of Vedanarayana Perumal is about six feet tall and holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands. The lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing devotees) and lower left hand is in gada hasta (resting on the mace). A vil (bow) and val (sword) rest by the side of this deity. On either side of Perumal are Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi while at the feet are sages (rishis) Brighu and Markandeya.

All the deities in the temple are made of stucco (sudhai) and have been painted. The processional image of metal, worshipped as Rajagopalaswami is seen with Andal standing next to Him as also Garuda (as in Srivilliputtur). Among the Azhvars (12 important devotees of Vishnu), Kulasekhara Azhvar is given special importance as he spent his last years here.

His sanctum (Thiruvarasu) is in this temple. The Rama image worshipped by Kulasekhara Azhvar is here as also the image of Azhgiya Manavala Jiyar who was born in this town and who wrote a commentary on the famous literary work Thiruvaymozhi of Nammazhvar. Steps lead to the first floor which has a sanctum enshrining Perumal in a seated posture with Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi and also Brighu and Markandeya rishis. From this floor are a flight of steps leading to the top floor which has a sanctum enshrining Vishnu reclining on Adisesha.

Sridevi and Bhudevi are seen nearby as also Brighu and Markandeya. The ground floor has two sanctums for Goddesses Vedavalli Thayar and Bhuvanavalli Thayar. Many inscriptions belonging to the Chola, Pandya, Vijayanagara and later times as well are found here. They mention that this temple was constructed in the reign of Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044 AD), the famous Chola emperor by Rajasimha the Chera King of Kerala.

Grand vimanam

The superstructure above the main sanctum is known as Ashtanga Vimanam

Kulasekhara Azhvar

This temple is closely associated with this great devotee

Chithra Madhavan cityexpresschn@gmail.com