Foods to foster a healthy immune system 

Published: 19th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 11:09 PM

CHENNAI: Stronger immune system results in a healthy individual. Body’s organs, cells and tissues, fight the viruses, bacteria and foreign bodies which causes infections and lead to cold, flu and fever. Certain food will help in improving and strengthening the immune system. Turmeric — Turmeric is a spice which is used for its medicinal purposes. Curcumin present in turmeric helps in improving immune response. 

Dark chocolate — It contains an antioxidant called Theobromine, which boosts the immune cells. Since dark chocolate is high in calories, consuming it in moderate quantities will be beneficial. Sweet potatoes — Sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene which is a source of vitamin A. It protects skin damage and makes the skin healthy.

Green tea — Green tea contains flavonoids which reduce the risk of cold and also improve the immune system. Vitamin E — Vitamin E is a powerful anti-oxidant. According to studies, maintaining a good level of vitamin E in the body helps in developing a healthy immune system, especially in elderly people. The foods include almonds, sunflower seeds, peanut butter and hazel nut. 

Zinc — Zinc is involved in immune cell production. Include foods rich in zinc like cashews, chickpea and oysters. Vitamin C — Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant. It improves the immune system and boosts the fighting ability of the immune cells against diseases. Consume foods like kiwi, oranges, lime, broccoli and strawberries. Omega 3 — These are essential fatty acids which are anti-inflammatory and fights off infections. Include foods like walnut, tuna, salmon and flaxseeds.

Drinks which boost immunity

  • Rejuvenating root juice:  In a juicer, blend beetroot, carrot, orange, lemon, ginger, fresh turmeric or turmeric powder. 
  • Strawberry-kiwi smoothie: Blend kiwi, mint leaves, strawberries, yoghurt, orange juice. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.
  • Along with food, good quality sleep, physical activity, managing the stress levels are also important to improve the immunity of the body.

Divya Purushotham sanonutritionclinic

