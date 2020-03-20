Beauty in the time of Corona

saumya R chawla By

I’ve been locked-in for a little over two weeks now; and have done it all: read, painted, spied on my neighbours, matched my outfit and called everyone I know. Teetering around the news of the virus seems impossible, and social distancing has proven key in slowing the spread. Ever grateful for the place of privilege to be able to wait out these turbulent times in the comfort of my home; there is something that needs our attention, now more than ever: self-care.

It’s so easy to become overwhelmed in this infodemic as the mass cancel culture hits hard in India. I’ve dedicated myself to a safe space of not thinking about the virus for a while daily by sticking my head in sparkling Guerlain sand. I decided that I would make this time the most moisturised that I have ever been, and to stop using make-up entirely.

Goodbyes have always been hard for me. As I bade my concealers and lipsticks goodbye, abandoning my make-up routine, the universe surprisingly rewarded me with improved skin. Giving myself the much needed R&R, I realised that regardless of how meticulous my make-up removal process is, my skin was absorbing more chemicals each time I reached out for that concealer.

The magic kicked in on day four, when I woke up to my pores looking visibly smaller, with healed breakouts. My mornings took on another meaning. I discovered the joys of sleeping in, listening to podcasts and exercising. I thought I hadn’t experienced separation anxiety until my lipsticks and I had been apart for seven days, but it was also time to acknowledge the stress this added: eyeshadows too muddy? Raccoon eyes?

Once I decided to surrender myself, I accepted my face for what it was each morning, redness or no redness. It’s good to just be reminded that make-up is a choice, one that is good to re-evaluate periodically. It’s also oddly liberating to forget about my flaws and instead focus my energies on matters like Googling videos of cows and puppies becoming friends. In the meantime, open out your windows to get some fresh air into your home and change a lightbulb. Don’t touch your face, breathe consciously and fall in love with something new every day.

Saumya R Chawla @pixie.secrets