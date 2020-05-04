Modi’s leadership transforms nation’s image

G V L Narasimha Rao By

In these times of global uncertainty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis has received global acclaim. World leaders, international agencies, philanthropists, Nobel laureates and many others have praised Modi’s leadership. The findings of a global survey by Morning Consult revealed that Modi has the highest approval rating—84%—among all world leaders in handling the pandemic. A nationwide opinion poll carried out by C-Voter found that an overwhelming majority, 94% of Indians, support the PM’s lockdown measures and other corona-related actions.

Was India always recognised and appreciated globally for its efforts in dealing with health crises? The answer is a resounding no. For several decades after Independence, India was seen as a ‘problematic’ country with little capacity and concern to deal with its health problems. Lack of political will and not lack of resources was the main impediment.

The indifference with which India tackled the problem of the smallpox virus in the 1960s and 70s best illustrates the poor track record in addressing serious health challenges. The deadly variola (smallpox) virus killed thousands in India every year till the mid 70s. Though global efforts for smallpox eradication began in the early 1950s, India had the highest incidence of smallpox till the mid-70s.

Throughout Indira Gandhi’s reign as PM between 1966 and 1977, smallpox continued to cause havoc , killing tens of thousands of people. India lagged behind as the then PM did not show the requisite political will and concern to end the deadly and infectious disease. Political apathy, bureaucratic rigidity and lack of coordination with state governments and global agencies like the WHO complicated the problem.

Sanjoy Bhattacharya and Rajib Dasgupta have documented the institutional lacunae and challenges in their research paper published in the American Journal of Public Health in July 2009: “Discussions between senior members of the WHO and the Indian federal government did not go smoothly; there was disagreement about even the most basic issues, such as the exact definition of smallpox eradication... calls for smallpox eradication in the late 1950s and early 1960s received a frosty reception across the political spectrum. India’s federal authorities agreed to organise district-level pilot projects within each state. To the frustration of several officials in WHO Geneva, most pilot projects started late, failed to meet agreed timetables, and often produced defective data.” Governmental neglect proved to be fatal for the citizens of three smallpox endemic states.

In 1974, between January and May, as per the government’s own reports, 61,482 people contracted the smallpox virus resulting in the death of 15,000 people in Bihar, West Bengal and Orissa and leaving thousands of others disfigured or blinded. All three states were under Congress rule and Indira Gandhi was its undisputed leader then. Even such a large tragedy did not stir her conscience or wake up her government into action. The scale of infection in India in 1974 was alarming, accounting for 83% of all cases that year. With the help of $900,000 Swedish aid and foreign health experts pressed into action by the WHO, India began intensive efforts for smallpox eradication, eventually becoming smallpox free in 1976. Foreign aid, experts and efforts were largely credited for its eradication; it was not seen as India’s own success.

Coming to 2020, Modi’s exemplary leadership in tackling the Covid pandemic has brought about a transformational shift in India’s image globally. India is today seen globally as a role model and a saviour providing medicines, supplies and medical assistance to its neighbours and nations in West Asia, and supplying medicines to powerful nations like the US, Russia, etc.

Sample a few responses: US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!” WHO commended India’s timely and tough actions to stop Covid and its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised steps taken by Modi to help the poor during the crisis by announcing a $24 billion (`1.7 lakh crore) package.

Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi enjoyed large majorities in both houses of Parliament and ruled in most states of the country. This is a luxury that Modi does not enjoy with the opposition ruling in many states of the country and the ruling coalition in a minority in Rajya Sabha. Yet, Modi mounted a national effort and was able to enlist the support and participation of even states ruled by other political parties.

There is a lesson in India’s handling of the Covid and smallpox epidemics. How a country values the lives and well-being of its citizens and its humanitarian responses largely shape a country’s global image. India’s poor global image in the earlier decades was not due to its economic backwardness but

its lack of sensitivity towards the suffering and hardship of its own citizens. Despite the huge electoral support enjoyed by her, Indira Gandhi failed to demonstrate that human sensitivity in times of health crises.

In contrast, Modi exhibited remarkable concern for the health and well-being of the masses with his timely and effective actions in controlling this pandemic. That is why Modi’s India is being seen as

a progressive, caring nation leading the global effort in controlling the pandemic while India under Indira Gandhi was seen as a laggard with little ability and concern for human tragedy.

G V L Narasimha Rao

Member of Rajya Sabha, BJP

(Email: nraobjp@gmail.com)