STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Reclaiming India’s traditional sphere of influence

China has spread its net around India since the turn of the century. There is an urgent need for India to
strengthen its soft-power relations with its neighbours

Published: 04th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

The recent social media rumours about China wanting to dump the American dollar in favour of the nation’s own currency for international trade has since been found to be a rumour, a mischief of sorts. It is equally likely that someone, possibly not excluding China, may have indulged in kite-flying to test the waters, if only for the distant, post-Covid future.

Be it as it may, there is a message for India as to the possibilities on the China front, especially in relation to the nation’s ‘Neighbourhood Policy’. China may be better placed than in the pre-Covid era to hit where it hurts, and without firing a shot, be it from across the long land borders up north or the Indian Ocean waters, where China still remains an extra-regional power.

For long, strategic experts have concluded that China would not want any military engagement with India for a long, long time to come. They also agreed that China does not want to grow politically and economically to compete, both in the regional and global geostrategic space.

Unlike Pakistan, China understood it cannot weaken India ‘through a thousand cuts’, as the ISI continues to try despite always failing. Beijing has not held on to the theory after its early forays to fund and aid some of the Northeastern insurgency groups failed to help. Instead, China has spread its net around India since the turn of the century, and seems to be reaching where it wants India to be stuck in the neighbourhood.

Net-provider of security: The greater Indian focus on South Asia over the past decade and more, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apt coinage of the ‘Neighbourhood First’ phrase at his inauguration in May 2014, owes to a full understanding of China’s motives and methods. Despite the ‘Wuhan spirit’ displayed by Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and the prompt follow-up with ‘Chennai Connect’, nothing has dissuaded Beijing from wooing India’s neighbours more than earlier.

In his time, Modi’s predecessor as prime minister, Manmohan Singh of the Congress, declared that India was the ‘net provider of security’ for South Asian neighbours. The continuing Indian naval dominance in the Indian Ocean, then and since, and also the Quad construct involving the US, Australia and Japan, flows from such a strategic concern, which are for real.

However, China seems to be in no great hurry to rush through its military project, if any for South Asia, aimed at tying down India militarily and by extension economically, too, in particular. After all, wars burn money as none else, and India is in no position or mood to undertake a war, be it with China or Pakistan, short or long. This does not include any war that is forced on India.

Development spending: In this background, China seems to have done its calculations well. For a decade and more now, Beijing has been choosing India’s friendly neighbours for massive development spending. In comparison, while India’s economy has vastly improved over the past nearly three decades, it has not reached a stage where it can divert massive capital to the neighbourhood to help fund their developmental expenditure, at least over the short and medium terms.

This is where China has displayed an upper hand. In almost every country in India’s neighbourhood, starting from Sri Lanka and Maldives in the Indian Ocean region to Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan and Pakistan, China has made huge investments in domestic infrastructure, to improve transportation and increase power generation, two of the major ingredients for greater and faster industrialisation.

New Delhi did try to encourage private Indian investors to chip in where the government itself cannot find the funds for developmental expenditure in neighbouring nations. The results have been mixed at best, but have not moved as fast as thought—and was/is needed.

Soft-power influence: In this context, the argument is put forth that India did exert a lot of positive vibes and influence in the post-Independence past, when it was poorer than at present. Nations like Sri Lanka in the immediate neighbourhood were even aspiring to become ‘another Singapore’, but failed.
So, when India’s China war happened in 1962, there was a lot of sympathy and political support for India in the neighbourhood. Now, again, the support and sympathy remain, but the quality of the same has changed. There is an urgent need for India to strengthen its soft-power relations with individual neighbours and the neighbourhood as a whole.

Such soft-power projections do not necessarily include perceptions of ‘common cultural affinities’, which are at times frowned upon in the neighbourhood, for different reasons. Yet, there is no denying that through the past two-plus decades, India did deliberately end up losing the advantage, known in the neighbourhood as ‘India’s traditional sphere of influence’.

Reclaiming that position is not hard to do, but for that to happen, India needs to retune its global ambitions even more and recalibrate its understanding of the neighbourhood from the current perspectives of those nations as much as from New Delhi’s institutional memory, which is not always the right way to go about it.

N Sathiya Moorthy

Distinguished Fellow & Head of Chennai Initiative, Observer Research Foundation

(Email: sathiyam54@nsathiyamoorthy.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp