STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Write Off Your Worries  

Letting your feelings flow into words brings clarity to muddled thoughts, and also helps to work through difficult emotions. This may be the ideal time to discover our creativity.

Published: 10th May 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Letter writing

For representational purpose only.

We have to face the facts that our lifestyle has changed—at least for a while—and social distancing has become overall physical distancinag. We are discouraged from interacting with any people at all. This has impacted our lives tremendously. In these times when we have to stay cooped up at home, we need to keep our minds occupied and avoid spiralling into negative thoughts and this is where a creative activity can help. 

Many studies have shown that writing has a powerful therapeutic effect on the mind. Letting your feelings flow into words brings clarity to muddled thoughts, and also helps to work through difficult emotions. It can be very satisfying and helps to keep the mind calm.

This may be the ideal time to discover our creativity. We are born with a unique personality, and therefore we each have a distinctive way of perceiving the world around us. Personal stories help us uncover our unique voice. 

Writing on paper is organic, and ideas flow out from the subconscious mind. If you don’t like putting pen to paper, and would rather type at your computer, it is also fine. The point is to dig deep within and write about those feelings. These are difficult solitary times, and while busy days have slowed down considerably, the mind chatter has increased noticeably.

Some suppressed memories may surface. These memories circle in the mind and while we start dwelling on them, they create negativity within. Sometimes we cannot understand a lingering uneasy feeling. Describing this particular emotion, in words, can help to pinpoint the feeling and analyse where it stems from.

Fears and doubts tend to trouble the mind during these tense times, writing about the actual fear, can diminish its effect.Make writing a soothing experience, a kind of letter to God, or a Divine deity that you feel connected to.

Even if you are struggling with a problem, expressing it in words helps to find answers. The mind becomes lighter, and feelings become less heavy. Detaching is another advantage with writing. The negativity is described in words on paper, and in a way we are letting go, so that we can move on with the day.

Write in a flow, without judgement, and you will feel a certain sense of release. Read what you have written, it will help to understand your own psychological landscape. In this self-reflective process of writing, you will discover a spiritual aspect too. As more of your thoughts are written, you will notice certain patterns in the way you think, behave or react to different situations or people. This kind of self-awareness is important to guide and recondition our thinking, to be able to handle difficult issues and feelings in life. 

There may be times when you sit down to write and may feel low, or distracted, or uninspired. Especially if you are missing someone close to you. Then it would help to write down the qualities of the person, and how they make you feel, and all the things you would do with them after the lockdown is over. This process helps to lift the mood, and change the way of thinking. 

We are so interconnected with our family and relatives, and suddenly not being able to be physically close to them is unnerving. Especially we would miss the warm hug of our parents or a relative or a coffee chat with a close friend. We interact through our personal energies, this form of connection is so vital to our well-being. Writing down those warm loving thoughts as if you are chatting with them, is also another way to change a negative mindset to optimistic, knowing that you will meet them soon.

Learning to write is not difficult, but it is the practice that is important, and making a regular habit of it. Some people have a notebook where they jot down their thoughts every night. It helps to reflect on how the day has passed and how you were able to handle it. Often we forget to be kind to our selves, self-care is important to feel that inner sense of contentment. During these tough times, write down what you appreciate about yourself. It could be the ability to be flexible, to keep calm, and to handle the responsibilities.

In these unprecedented times we need to keep in mind that change is permanent and this too shall pass. Adapting to change, and not letting it get to you is important. The negative mindset can be overcome by recalling the cheerful times, and by writing about those wonderful moments, which will come again. 

Writing is a short-cut to discover our inner realm, which is vast and rich with experience, and which gives us ways to develop our wisdom. In life, every experience teaches us a lesson. The lockdown is no different. So let us take the lessons of isolation to transform to a better-quality life, and maybe even write about this experience. 

Shobha Nihalani is the author of a variety of books—from thrillers, murder mysteries to spiritual

The Process of  Self-discovery

  • Writing on paper is organic, and ideas flow out from the subconscious mind. Typing at your computer is also fine. 

  • Fears and doubts tend to trouble the mind during these tense times, writing about the actual fear can diminish its effect.

  • Make writing a soothing experience, a kind of letter to God, or a Divine deity that you feel connected to. 

  • Write in a flow, without judgement, and you will feel a certain sense of release. 

  • Learning to write is not difficult, but it is the practice that is important, and making a regular habit of it. 

  • Write down what you appreciate about yourself. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Writing
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp