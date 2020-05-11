STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Potential in this pandemic: Resurrect craft-based livelihoods   

It wrenched my heart to see that picture. A young man on the road, with a baby in his arms, a feeding bottle and a backpack.

Published: 11th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Environmental Health Citizens' Association of Korea wearing masks representing the viruses perform during an event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Image used for representation (Photo | AP)

It wrenched my heart to see that picture. A young man on the road, with a baby in his arms, a feeding bottle and a backpack. That is all he was holding on to; their child, meagre belongings and the hope of going back to the village. Because the city that lived off them slammed the doors shut. Uncertainty hung over the fate of millions of migrant workers. The irony is that many villages also barricaded them, fearing the disease may have travelled with them. Most migration is out of desperation; forced, misinformed and misjudged. Most come in search of work as farming is in an even bigger crisis. In our planning and vision, the city has always been the focus of economic growth.

What if there is enough work in rural areas? A significant aspect of rural India that remains under-explored is the immense potential in craft-based livelihoods. It can create jobs that are local, resilient and reduce migration. But it is in a shambles, without supportive policy, institution and understanding. Here are some suggestions for the Centre and States. Include craft under MGNREGA that would guarantee hundred days of work to artisans. Use MGNREGA to construct multi-purpose work sheds that would accelerate production, generate work, hold training and provide safe, accessible, sheltered spaces. 

Revive existing craft-based livelihoods with capital, design and market support. When there is surety of better income, respect and recognition, artisans would not be compelled to look for other employment. Provide capital for three production cycles so that the artisans continue working and do not get into debt. Link them to banks like NABARD. Invest in R&D, technology collaborations, involve and employ the local community, experiment to find better tools, easier communication and marketing. Focus on the domestic market. From village haats to urban markets, handloom and handicraft products need to be more visible and easily available. 

Identify new marketing avenues. Look for mobile and online marketing opportunities. If people cannot come to markets, the market must reach the people. Connect two or more existing crafts to create new products and jobs. For example, where there is weaving, block printing and knitting, combine it with tailoring and embroidering. Establish training institutes for capacity and skill-building of local youth on business, marketing and design. Several initiatives by craft patrons and NGOs are proof that this can work. For example, Jharkhand provided wage subsidies to set up tailoring units.

To quote Jean Dreze, noted economist-activist, “As soon as the lockdown is relaxed, migrant workers who are marooned in different parts will try to return home. They will probably hesitate to migrate again for a while.”We must create opportunities for them to stay and lead a dignified life. In doing so, build an alternative narrative of progress, growth, health and happiness.

Anuradha Pati Independent Development Professional

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp