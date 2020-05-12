Nataraja dances here in the Hall of Copper

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 The Nellaiappar temple in the heart of Thirunelveli town is one of the best-known temples of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 12th May 2020

CHENNAI : The Nellaiappar temple in the heart of Thirunelveli town is one of the best-known temples of Tamil Nadu. It is one of the 275 Padal Petra Sthalam or sacred shrines wherein the deities have been praised by the Nayanmars or important devotees of Shiva. Thirugnanasambandar had sung about the deity here in the 7th century CE. This temple is one of the Pancha Sabhas or five places where Nataraja performed the Cosmic Dance, the others being at Chidambaram (Kanaka Sabha), Madurai (Rajatha Sabha), Thiruvalangadu (Ratna Sabha) and Kuttralam (Chitra Sabha).

In this temple, it is the Tamra Sabha (hall of copper) which is located in the second prakaram. On the occasion of Arudara Darshanam in Margazhi, the images of Nataraja and Sivakami are brought here and elaborate rituals are performed. 

The original names of the principal deity were Venuvaneshwarar, Thirunelveli Udaiyar and Thirunelveli Udaiya Nayanar. An important image of Vishnu worshipped as Nellai Govindan is in a sanctum next to that of Nellaiappar. Nellai Govindan is believed to have officiated at the marriage of Nellaiappar and Kanthimathi. The shrine for Sandana Sabhapati is next to the Tamra Sabha.

Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Kanthimati Amman in a shrine which is large and like a separate temple itself. The original name of this deity was Thirukkamakottam Udaiya Nacchiyar. The prakarams (enclosures) of Kanthimathi and Nelliappar are linked by a sangili mandapam constructed in the 17th century which has life-size statues of Nayak kings. The main gopuram is an eyecatching structure. The corridor leads from the gopuram to the first prakaram has exquisite woodwork on the ceiling.

There are numerous inscriptions in Vattezhuthu, Grantha, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu scripts. Inscriptions of Vira Pandya, Rajendra Chola I, Kulottunga I and many other kings are here. They record donations and also mention various festivals including the Arupathimoovar (procession of the images of the sixty-three Nayanmars).

