STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

A case for an Indian health service

Challenges driven by the COVID-19 pandemic has reinvigorated the request from the medical fraternity for the Indian Medical Service.

Published: 01st November 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

For some time now, there has been a demand for an Indian Medical Service (IMS) similar to other all-India services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Successive governments have looked at this issue, but there has not been much progress on this front.

Most recently, in 2017, the Government of India sought views from the State governments on creating an Indian Medical Service. Challenges driven by the COVID-19 pandemic has reinvigorated the request from the medical fraternity for the Indian Medical Service.

Why do we need a separate service?

The Constitution of India confers the responsibility of the health of its citizen to the States, while population control and interstate infectious and contagious disease control is the joint responsibility of both the Centre and the State. However, due to fiscal and institutional capacity issues at the State level, the Centre has been taking a lead in the design of several health schemes which is not covered in their list of responsibilities. For example, the Universal Immunisation Plan and the National Health Mission are central health schemes rolled out through States with varying levels of fiscal support.

To design such programmes, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has centrally funded institutes to advise them. However, due to a sub-optimal Centre– State collaboration, and low technical know-how at the State level, the implementation of health schemes has seen heterogeneous health outcomes across the country. The issue of a low Centre– State collaboration has also been highlighted by a WHO report that analysed the public health system of India. Similar capacity issues arise when States need to design specific health interventions. The National Health Policy 2017 also identifies decentralisation of decision-making as one of its key policy principles. This calls for augmentation of capacity at the State-level, and the creation of a cadre of healthcare service is the right first step in that direction.

Road ahead

Established in 1764 in British India, Indian Medical Service was a military medical service which also had civilian functions. It was abolished in August 1947. The Mudaliar Committee had in 1961 recommended the creation of a central service. In the current system, we have doctors, who enter service through the Central Health Service, serving at central health institutions and managing health programmes of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They lack any sort of experience in the State, nor do they serve at districts like the IAS and IPS. Scaling up this service is not an option. So, how should a healthcare service be structured? We looked at two existing specialist services — the Indian Economic Service (IES) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS). While the IES caters to economic analysis and policy advice to the Centre, the mandate of IFS is to implement the national forest policy. When it comes to eligibility, IES requires a post-graduate in economics, and IFS requires a graduate degree with one of the subjects relevant to forestry offering selection from a pool of applicants with relevant educational background.

The Indian Medical Association made a pitch for an Indian Medical Service on National Doctor’s Day on July 1 backed by several associations of doctors. They believe that having a specialised service manned by qualified doctors will truly help improve health administration and better informed policymaking. Is a service made up of doctors the way forward, or would we be better served by having a service with officers from diverse healthcare-related background called the Indian Health Service (IHS)? Public health is “the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting health through the organised efforts and informed choices of society, organisations, public and private communities, and individuals.” To do this, a multi-disciplinary approach is needed.

This will require us to raise a service with officers who have related basic educational qualifications beyond medical education. We need to select from a pool of candidates with degrees in medicine, epidemiology, sociology, biostatistics, economics, and such. A comprehensive service training programme in public health, health administration, management, and public policy must be introduced to enable these officers become competent public health administrators.

Further issues

If we are to reach the goals of NHP 2017 of attaining the highest possible level of health and well-being without anyone having to face financial hardship, the central government has to take on a holistic role of promoting equity. Covid- 19 has further highlighted the criticality of coordinated planning and response. As recommended by the High-Level Group (HLG) on the health sector constituted by the Fifteenth Finance Commission, we need to discuss the issue of empowering the central government by moving health to the Concurrent List.

The essence of co-operative federalism is that the Centre and the State Governments should be guided by the broader national concerns of using the available resources for the benefit of the people. They must continue their dialogue in this matter. Our health system is under-serving the needs of a growing population. It needs an injection of fresh energy through a cadre of dedicated personnel. After all, for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, we first need a Swasth Bharat.

Views expressed are personal

Associate Director, Max Institute of Healthcare Management at Indian School of Business

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian medical service COVID 19
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp