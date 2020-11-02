STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Drugs, social media and the addictions of our age

The establishment is obsessed with only a certain kind of addiction while there are several others that are potentially as harmful

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

amit bandre

In the last couple of months, we have heard a lot of talk happening around substance abuse among stars and starlets in Mumbai, Bengaluru and elsewhere. People have been hounded, put through the grind of enquiries, and also formally charged by the Narcotics Control Bureau for either consumption of drugs or the peddling of them. 

What became central to this drugs debate was a manipulated righteousness around the idea of chemical and psychological addiction that caused the ruin of reality. That is, the creation of utopias and dystopias, and the artificial inducement of highs and lows. The establishment is obsessed with only a certain kind of addiction while there are several others that are potentially as harmful. They are not placed in the problem category because they drive several important things and most of all a formal economy.

The demand-supply game is constantly kept going here. In a way, prices, inflation and stock markets are all about successfully generating addictions, which we seldom speak about or are blissfully unaware of. We speak about the economy too in the exact terminology of psychotropic substances, that is ‘surges’, ‘stimulus’ and ‘depression’.

The other debate we have had in the recent weeks—the fudging of television rating points (TRPs)—looked like a continuation of a discussion thread on drugs, because this too was about manufacturing addictions through inducements for a particular brand of news. Although this scam seemed borrowed from the industrial age when we are actually into the age of algorithmic addiction. ‘Social Dilemma’, a documentary that was an October trend on Netflix, drove this home as we sat at the edge of our seats. 

A chapter excerpted from a soon-to-be published book by British author Jeremy Seabrook, on climate change and its inner landscapes, had these powerful lines on the nature of the beast: “Addiction is abasement and dependency, thraldom and obsession—whether to drugs, gambling, spending, mobility, sex, consolation, escape, entertainment or any other distraction to be procured by money, itself the most addictive substance known to humanity…

Addiction is an intelligible and efficient response to a world made unintelligible by continuous economic, technological and social change. It is no aberrant condition, but expresses something essential about the nature of the ‘freedoms’ which overwhelm us.”  To pick up from the last line about ‘freedoms’, it is quite revealing as to how internet platforms and tools that were advertised as offering greater freedoms and deeper democracy have today become entwined with dangerous shades of addiction and a totalitarian impulse to keep the world unintelligible.

They have flattened the landscape and sowed the seeds of false equivalences to such an extent that even society’s crude binary construct of ‘right and wrong’ have been challenged. Through their algorithms and filter bubbles, they have created echo chambers where there is only one opinion and one enemy. 
It is surprising that only a decade ago, when Tunisia saw the ‘Jasmine Revolution’, and ‘Arab Spring’ followed, social media was pushed as a liberating platform that was unshackling people from oppressive regimes. Many headlines in the Western press were euphoric assertions like ‘How an Egyptian Revolution Began on Facebook’.

As users and profits for social media corporations grew, and the mythology of the freedoms they nurtured were dismantled, the narrative about their addictions began to gain ground in the ‘free world’. Forget who replaced the long-in-office dictators in dictatorships, the benefits that ironically accrued to the free world from these platforms were unmissable: There was a Donald Trump in 2016. Around the time, addictions for hate, abuse and flat societies had been perfected on social media.

Interestingly, popular leaders like Trump, whom the mainstream media did not cavort with, started directly communicating to their audiences on social media. And once that strategy was in place, they either brought more of their audiences to the platforms or created robust opinion fences around those who already existed there. It is in those enclosures that a lot of things that we are slowly becoming familiar with were harvested. Part of this plan was to discredit mainstream media as elite and fake.

In the last few months, we are witnessing new protests outside the clutches of social media in Belarus, Poland, Sudan, Chile and Nigeria among other countries, and the fight now is to stop the abuse of democracies. If drugs created delusion and dystopia, algorithms became the new drivers of dopamine and ‘commodification of human attention’. In India too, this project that picked up speed around 2011 is now at the crossroads with the resignation of Facebook senior public policy staffer Ankhi Das, who had become controversial for her alignment with the BJP.

But as Time magazine pointed out, her interim replacement is another person who helped the BJP campaign in 2014. Social media is neutral to the extent that it creates similar frustrations in opposite camps: the right and the liberal. Its unmediated aim may be to put both ideological groups at the mercy of approval gangs on the platforms. Their addiction would push them to not only conform to seek approval, but to keep up when the bar of conformity is raised.

If you are from the right or a liberal, you are expected to travel to the extremes each minute to gain likes, shares, retweets and friends. You are pushed to scout new invectives for Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi to remain members of addictive communities. This would only make everyone a reactionary. To break away from this destructive cycle, which incrementally shrinks reflection and self-worth, is the biggest challenge before us.

Sugata Srinivasaraju
Senior journalist and author  (sugataraju@gmail.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drugs social media
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp