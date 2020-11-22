STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Data harvest demands data protection law 

The progress of public policy in India typically traverses a path through decadal milestones where generation next reforms are left for the next generation.

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

biometric attendance, biometric

For representational purposes

The progress of public policy in India typically traverses a path through decadal milestones where generation next reforms are left for the next generation. In May 2010, in the run up to the introduction of Aadhaar, a committee of secretaries was set up to recommend a ‘Legal framework for data protection, security and privacy norms’.

The briefing note said: “The security and protection of personal data being collected by various government and private agencies is in question because of a gap in the law as there is no data protection legislation in India. India will need to start thinking about these issues in a comprehensive and systematic manner.” In 2020, a decade and more later — after a billion Aadhaar enrolments, committees and commissions, the Supreme Court judgment on privacy and a white paper — India continues to await a framework to protect data and ensure privacy of personable information.

Yes, there is a Section 43A of Information Technology Act which ensures private entities are liable to damages and payment of compensation. However, the definitions of data are narrow and the provisions not comprehensive. Aggravating the circumstance is the inadequacy of the redressal system and the complexities of data flows in a digital world landscape.

This could change if the government expedites the passage of The Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 — introduced in Parliament in December 2019 and pending with a joint committee of Parliament since — in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament. The Bill itself is not without problematic issues, particularly in the wide leeway afforded to the state, triggering comment on fears of an “Orwellian State” by Justice B N Srikrishna who chaired the committee which authored the White Paper. 

The reference is about exemptions afforded to the government, at different levels, in Clause 12 to process data for national security purposes — for prevention, investigation and prosecution. There is also the vague legalese in exemptions for data fiduciaries to process data for “public purpose” without the consent of the data principal — that is, the citizen-user. Clearly, the process of review and appeal promised has not been convincing enough and leaves room for improvement. The fears are legitimate and the expectation is the joint committee will weigh upon the clauses.

More importantly, the government must allow a robust debate to ensure credibility and legitimacy. A nation aspiring for $5 trillion GDP in an increasingly digital world can scarcely afford the status quo. The yawning gap and the imperative for a law to protect personable data are best illustrated by context. In 2010, as per ITU data, India had roughly 90 million internet users. In 2020, it has has over 740 million registered internet users. And Indians engagement in the digital eco-system is spiralling. Over 320 million Indians are estimated to be on Facebook and over 400 million logged on to WhatsApp. 

A recent report by Ericsson states data usage by Indians is expected to rise from 12 GB per month in 2019 to over 25 GB per month by 2025. Even by conservative estimates, over 120 million Indians are shopping online. RBI data shows since 2016 digital transactions rose five times to over 100 million daily and are expected to touch 1.5 billion transactions worth `15 trillion by 2025. The underlying data is vulnerable to breach as also being ported abroad for profit. Add the usage of Aadhaar for eKYC, the inter-linkages which enable government-to-people payments through the direct benefit transfer and the proposed digital framework for provision of health care.

The debate over which approach — the varying state laws in the US or EU’s General Data Protection Regulation — is best for data protection rests on context. The American approach is riveted by informed consent and the aggrieved can sue for breach. It is backed by a robust judicial system. The European model scaffolds privacy through top down compliance and rests on collective liability. Given the Indian context and the inadequacy of the judicial system, the bias for GDPR model is understandable. What matters is how the government can regulate and trim compliance costs so that innovation across public and private sector is not hurt.

The post-pandemic world is expected to see an acceleration of trends — embrace of technology for retrenchment of human interface across sectors. Reconfiguration of supply chains may see increased adoption of digitisation, and movement of skilled labour may be constrained by domestic policies of countries. The rising use of the AI, the thriving start-up culture, the opening up of agri markets, rising remote engagement on factory floors and back-offices present India an opportunity to leverage for growth.    

The reality of India as a “data rich” economy is well-established. Harvesting the riches, leveraging data to propel growth calls for more than mere articulation in political commentary or in the Economic Survey. It calls for a road map of a law for protection of data followed by localisation — to enable Davids to reclaim rights from global data Goliaths — and its conversion into a force for public good.  

Shankkar aiyAr
Author of The Gated Republic, Aadhaar: A Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit Revolution, and Accidental India shankkar.aiyar@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
data protection
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp