STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Time for the ‘whole truth’ about television   

It appears from reports that even when the CJI wanted to know, repeatedly, about the Centre’s role, no one pointed out that the I&B ministry records all important TV programmes

Published: 25th November 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

amit bandre

Eyes popped open when the Chief Justice of India (CJI) pulled up the government twice, on October 8 and November 17, for its faulty affidavits in the Tablighi Jamaat case. The court was visibly annoyed that the government was not responding clearly about its steps to control communally provocative media. Television viewers saw how viciously the Tablighi’s congregation in Nizamuddin in March was held responsible for spreading the coronavirus everywhere.

The information and broadcasting ministry pronounced, with an unbelievably poker face, that “there were no instances of bad reporting” warranting its action. The regime that has detained and prosecuted countless media persons and dissenters then brazenly asserted that it did not believe in “muzzling, stifling and choking of free speech as guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution”. 

It appears from media reports that even when the CJI wanted to know, repeatedly, about the government’s role, no one pointed out that the ministry actually watches and records all important TV programmes through its EMMC—the electronic media monitoring centre. These clips can easily reveal whether some channels went overboard to demonise one community.

When the CJI wanted to know, more than once, whether the ministry was legitimately equipped to govern this area, he was instantly assured that all is well. There are, of course, those who doubt whether the existing legislation, the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995, can cover satellite and other transmission, even though governments have gone on extending powers through patchwork amendments. Even the latest amendments proposed in January continue with more plastic surgery, but we surely need additional clarity on whether non-cable TV can really be regulated by this Act.

After all, non-cable satellite television actually reaches more homes—10.6 crore, while cable TV connects 9 crore. All we need to do is to add the 6.8 crore homes covered by private satellite DTH (direct to home) operators and Doordarshan Freedish’s estimate of reaching another 3.8 crore. Once we get deeper, we note that the information and broadcasting ministry’s vast powers arise from just two entries in ‘the Union list’ of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

‘Entry number 31’ mentions “broadcasting and other like forms of communication” and ‘Entry 60’ states that it can “sanction cinematograph films for exhibition”. Whether these two phrases empower governments to create such a gigantic architecture of laws, rules, orders and controls can only be decided when they are challenged. But powers are not for selective use. Sections 19 and 20 enjoin action against those broadcasts that violate the ‘Programme Code’ given in the Act, by “attacking religions or communities or (carry) visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or ... promote communal attitudes”.

This crystal clarity invites punishment under Section 16—“up to two years of imprisonment”, which can go till five years for repeated violation of the Code. If even a warning was issued then, the toxic volcano could have been capped instantly. The same ministry that temporarily banned Asianet News and Media One TV in March for being ‘partial to one community’ in covering the Delhi riots failed to note the hysteria whipped up by some other channels on the Tablighi Jamaat the very same month. Except for a clarificatory amendment, it may be prudent not to further arm a regime with fresh legislation as new weapons would be hurled at some channels. 

Newspaper reports indicate that, on the mention by the Solicitor General, the court desired that the industry-run NBSA (News Broadcasters’ Standards Authority) and the Press Council first examine Tablighi’s complaints. No one perhaps informed it that those channels that denounced an entire community are no more ‘under’ the NBSA’s jurisdiction, as they were uncomfortable with its attitude. They set up a parallel body, the National Broadcasters’ Federation (NBF), with Arnab Goswami as the president. It is clear that self-regulation by broadcasters has been systematically stymied by the ministry that had refused to give the NBSA under its iconic chairperson, Justice J S Verma, the same status as the advertising standards council.

That would have authorised the NBSA to judiciously examine complaints against all channels. It is beyond doubt that self-regulation with checks is always superior to overbearing bureaucracies and wily politicians. But megalomaniac regimes need to play the proverbial crafty monkey to gain from two quarrelling cats. The ministry is, anyway, hell- bent on more powers to control OTT (over the top) digital media, as ‘streaming services’ like Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix are racing way ahead of DTH. On November 10, just before the next hearing, the government quietly amended the ‘allocation of business’ rules that govern the critical ‘discs’ in the spinal cord of governance.

A legislation will surely be readied and zipped through Parliament, as done nowadays. Armed with new powers, drawn practically out of thin air, the regime may soon decide what movies can be streamed on TV. More dangerously, it can clamp down even on digital or online news. Only the Supreme Court can now restrict an elected autocracy from crushing all democratic dissent. Dispensations that thrive on oratory and control can ensure their permanence once virulent television channels, hyena-like trolls and hysterical zealots monopolise the entire mindscape of voters. 

Jawhar Sircar (Tweets @jawharsircar)
Retired civil servant. Former Culture Secretary and ex-CEO, Prasar Bharati

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp