STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

The forever trap

Whatever the linguistic heritage one comes into, the stories one hears as a child end largely in that happily ever after...

Published: 06th October 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Every other fairy tale one reads as a child starts with those promising words, “Once upon a time,” and almost all of them inevitably end with the line, “And they lived happily ever after. The End.” The seeds of the idea of a single, forever relationship are planted deep in our psyche from the very first stories we hear, no matter where the accident of birth has placed us – whether it is in a vast urban slum, or a palatial bungalow, or out in the hills in a hut in a tribe far removed from the royalty and the brave and the beautiful that dot the Western fairy tales. Whatever the linguistic heritage one comes into, the stories one hears as a child end largely in that happily ever after...

Is the happily-ever-after a myth? Ask around. You might hear a “every family has its own stories,” or “we have had our share of ups and downs,” or more colourful expressions of the same sentiment. Back where I grew up, a popular saying was something like, “House after house, a different hearth,” hinting that the steps and stones might be different from house to house, but there is just no house without an entrance to it or problems in it. Even the Buddha is said to have asked a grieving parent to get a fistful of mustard from a home that had only experienced this happily ever after and the Buddha would resurrect the dead child, only for them to realise that loss and pain is universal.

Even if we grew on the strictest diet of Disney and other candied sweetness, we know in our hearts that there is no forever in which to be happy together with the love we find. Love itself is not forever, but ebbs and flows, fades in and out, elusive. We love and feel love, sometimes to the fullness of our hearts, brimming over and at other times, we are empty, having nothing to give or receiving nothing, drifting through nights just existing.

Some of us choose to wait and strive to get that love back, sure as the day is bright, that love might wax and wane, but it always is there, like a moon behind monsoon clouds, never quite sure whether it is waxing or waning. It might be true, but it could just as well be fruitless – like the parrot that waits for the silk-cotton pod to ripen, only to have it burst and fly away.

When the flames of the love we held begin to flicker and fade, it is never quite easy to tell what we should do. Should we try and resuscitate it and get the flames roaring again? Or let it die? Do we hold on to this one love forever, or can we let the idea of love cycle through our lives, to fade in and out? Should we make this one love last forever happily or not, or can we trust we will find happiness with or without it?

(The writer is a counsellor with Innersight)

More from Opinions.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp