Clean kitchen for a healthy life

Clean kitchen for a healthy life

CHENNAI: Kitchen and healthy living are inter-related. Be it cooking, storing of foods, ingredients — whatever we use has an impact on our health, both positively and negatively. To know about that, we should have awareness of the ingredients or groceries we use in our day-to-day life. Instead of paying attention to our diet when we are sick, let’s analyse the power of foods and their impact on our health.

Garlic

  • A staple spice in every household.
  • It is easy to add in any form — raw, ground or crushed — in thedish we cook.
  • It clears the block in the arteries and regulates the blood pressure.
  • Tea made with garlic also helps in clearing intestinal worms.

Thyme

  • Thyme has an anti-parasitic agent which helps in regularising appetite, indigestion.
  • It is rich in vitamin C and helps in boosting immune system

Cayenne Pepper

  • Cayenne pepper helps in speeding up the metabolism
  • Adding a pinch of cayenne pepper powder to any tea you drink helps in removing the phlegm from the system and also regularise the digestive system.

Oregano

  • Oregano is a powerful antioxidant and helps in reducing the bad cholesterol levels.
  • Oregano tea can be consumed to recover from urinary tract issues and painful menstruation.

Sage

  • It has a protective effect in treating Alzheimer’s disease.
  • Sage also has effect on improving concentration, memory, and lessens anxiety.

Rosemary

  • This spice acts as enhancement to any dishes because of the fragrance and flavour they add to the dish. It can be used fresh or in dried form.
  • It helps in supporting brain function, memory and alertness.

Fennel Seeds

  • Fennel seeds are tasty medicinal foods which helps to cure digestive issues, colic pain and cramps.
  • It also used to improve milk secretion in lactating mothers.

Parsley

  • It is a nutrient-rich, detoxifying herb that we can incorporate in our everyday meal.
  • Parsley acts as a diuretic and anti-inflammatory.

Divya Purushotham sanonutritionclinic
The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

