STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Towards a new deal for Indian farmers

When the stimulus package was announced in May 2020, many raised questions on the immediate viability of the measures in the current economic scenario.

Published: 09th October 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

When the stimulus package was announced in May 2020, many raised questions on the immediate viability of the measures in the current economic scenario. The package, though it guaranteed medium-to-long-term benefits, was criticised for not addressing the basic issues of farmers—including the loss they suffered due to the lockdown intensifying the monopoly of local traders, not receiving fair remuneration for their produce and the lack of seed capital facilities.

Yet, the agricultural sector registered a strong growth in the first quarter of the financial year at 3.4 % on a year-on-year basis compared to 3% in the preceding year. However, a major bone of contention was the limited number of mandis, and their accessibility to small and medium farmers thereof. The three new farm laws have witnessed polarising debates on the subject and these differing views are consistent with the prevalent political ideologies of individuals. However, it is important to analyse these reforms in the context of Indian agriculture to be able to make better sense of their implications for India’s rural economy. 

The agriculture sector has a huge number of small and landless farmers. These farmers produce little marketable surplus, that is, additional produce that could be sold in the market to generate income. These farmers are invariably net buyers of food grains and they resort to working as labourers on the lands of richer farmers to supplement their income. Further, the prevalence of feudal production relations in Indian agriculture makes it extractive and exploitative in nature. 

The big landowners are often also the money lenders to small farmers, acting as the suppliers of seeds and fertilisers in the region. They play a disproportionate role in the government-regulated markets—the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs). The big farmer produces excessive marketable surplus and thus benefits from the increase in minimum support prices (MSPs). The control over markets tends to create a system of exploitation of small and landless farmers.

In many ways, it is intriguing why the previous governments did not liberate Indian farmers from the clutches of such malpractices, even as the rest of the economy deregulated and delicensed. It is important to also recognise that Indian agriculture has come a long way and our policy objectives must also reflect this change. Food security concerns should no longer be the sole objective behind our agricultural policy. The new laws precisely mark this shift.

These are long-pending reforms that provide choices to farmers to sell agricultural surplus at lucrative prices, an opportunity for barrier-free, inter-state exchanges and even e-trading of farm produce.  Involving private players would improve competition, force APMCs to become more efficient and result in a systematic breakdown of feudal production relations in agriculture, thereby improving price realisation. A consequence of this would be an improvement in agricultural incomes. The move will also have several second-order and third-order effects, as a greater agricultural surplus would also serve as an important catalyst for expanding our industrial sector.

Many have, however, raised the issues of MSPs and private markets in an attempt to conflate them. MSPs were primarily provided as income support to farmers, and the same is now extended through the DBT-based mechanism under the PM-Kisan Yojana. The new law retains the MSPs and APMC system but only attempts to create a parallel system of private markets. The farmer would only sell at the private market in the event of the price realisation being better than the one at the APMC. 

The provisions of contract farming will further reduce price volatility for the farmers. They would receive the prices quoted to them in the contracts, thus eliminating last-minute negotiations after harvest as in the case of MSPs given by traders. It is unprecedented that the government has sought to establish a legal framework to enable farmers to engage with various stakeholders such as processors, large retailers and exporters through contract farming. 

The best example of how such a model benefits the farmers is that of Amul. With the burden of marketing, packaging and supplying the products on the cooperative, farmers could focus solely on maximising production. The Amul model helped transform India from a milk-deficient nation into the world’s largest milk producer. These laws have the potential to lead to a similar success for the agricultural sector. 

The onus of strategically planning the supply chain to increase profits while ensuring minimum wastage would be on the buyers. The government is often forced to procure in bulk, without being equipped to redistribute these across the country. This leads to food wastage, and delay in supply, thereby leading to skyrocketing prices for the end consumer, while the farmer only gets 10-15% of this.

These laws seek to expand the supply chain and negotiating capacity of farmers, and protect them from the malpractices of traders in the informal sector. The legislation ensures that farmers have the ball in their court as this would ultimately protect and empower them. It is thus, necessary to understand, educate, and in fact accept that these laws are in sync with the already existing schemes to increase the income of farmers.

Karan Bhasin
New Delhi-based economist and policy researcher

Rashi Sharma 
Research Assistant at ORF, New Delhi

(Views are personal) (karanbhasin95@gmail.com)

More from Opinions.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp