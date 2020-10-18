STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Civil services must abide by constitution

That the the nation is facing unprecedented political, economic and social upheavals is self-evident.

Published: 18th October 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh lockdown

UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)

That the the nation is facing unprecedented political, economic and social upheavals is self-evident. The cascading events of the past few years (and the past few days) eloquently convey these inner fissures of Indian polity. While the socio-economic and political aspects of these tectonic disturbances are discussed (though insufficiently and fractiously), the administrative and moral dimensions are hardly ever the subject of national concern. Behind the occurrence of every instance of atrocity against women, children, Dalits or other vulnerable sections or hunger, deprivation or denial of justice, there is a clear failure of the administrative machinery. However, in the din that surrounds every event that attracts media attention, the discourse gets polarised on political lines. The responses are also political in nature.

Even the most horrendous of such failures attract nothing more than a few token actions like suspensions, transfers and the announcement of a commission of inquiry. (Or, at best a CBI inquiry.) Seldom do the Governments go beyond this kind of tokenism to find the system failures and other structural weaknesses. The political compulsions in a volatile situation are to contain it with minimum political damage. Despicable acts of violence, injustice and failure of the administrative machinery keep recurring with loathsome and shameful frequency because the root causes are unaddressed. The buck stops with political management.

Governance takes place through several instruments. Political executive, of course, has all the powers of the state. Then, there are the higher civil services and police force and the whole network of government functionaries with specific responsibilities. District being the most pivotal unit of administration, the District Magistrate continues to be a very important functionary despite the emergence of other power centres like the elected local bodies. People still look towards the District Collector/Magistrate as the visible symbol of Government. No government functionary has absolute powers; yet there are specific powers and responsibilities vested on each of them. They have the responsibility to discharge these specific duties ‘without fear or favour’. However, what we have been witnessing is just the opposite — discharging duties with fear and favour.

At the grassroots level, the ruling political party, the locally powerful groups and individuals do influence the administrative machinery to compromise on free and fair service delivery and law enforcement. Exposed to such pressure continually, government employees at the field level begin to believe and behave as vassals of the political party in power. Eventually, the ordinary citizen (bereft of power or proximity) ceases to expect fairness from administration. In a democracy with a permanent bureaucracy, this is a corrosive and perverse phenomenon. Service organisations owing allegiance to political parties lend legitimacy to this partisan slant of the bureaucracy, meant to be free and fair.

This rot has shown itself in the DM’s behaviour in the abhorrent incident at Hathras. The gang-rape and killing of a 19-yearold Dalit girl in itself is the height of criminal violence and brutality. But the callousness with which the district administration behaved in the hasty cremation at night and the subsequent insensitive treatment meted out to the devastated family are far too shocking. It has been reported in the media that the DM intimidated the bereaved family and wanted them to make milder statement. If that is true (I wish it isn’t) the decay from within seems to have reached a terminal stage.

A young person joining the Civil Service has to necessarily take an oath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration that he/she shall always uphold the Constitution, and abide by it in discharging official duties. If what is reported is true, the Hathras DM has violated his oath. He seems to have attempted to deny the family of the victim equality before law (Article 14), freedom of speech (Art. 19), protection in respect of conviction of offense (Art. 20) and protection of life and personal property (Art. 21).

Civil servants are duty-bound to truthfully implement the policies and programmes of elected governments, and work under the political executive. But bureaucracy is neither designed nor expected to behave as bouncers of the ruling party. Of course, there are always individuals who are willing to crawl when asked to bend. But if crawling becomes a behavioural pattern, it is time to panic. Every conscientious civil servant should be able to distinguish the political wishes of a government from its policies and programmes. Bureaucracy is paid and maintained to implement Government’s programmes and not to oblige the partisan wishes of political parties or further their agenda. The developmental and the political agenda might overlap at times, but the officialdom should be able to discern government’s programme from political agenda. This distinction is alarmingly becoming thinner by day; it might soon disappear leaving no trace of demarcation.

Beyond the pulls and pressures of political exigencies, civil servants have to constantly ensure that their actions are aligned with Constitutional values. The sense of helplessness at the steady loss of freedom in decision-making that is enveloping the higher civil services is a tragedy with multiplier effects. This freedom has to be redeemed at individual and collective levels.

K Jayakumar
Writer is a poet and former chief secretary, Kerala
k.jayakumar123@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp