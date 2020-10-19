How the power of vision can transform companies and people

Ashoke K Maitra By

Most humans have only ever used a small part of their potential. We have taken millions of evolutionary births to become human beings. Therefore, it is important that we achieve our chosen goal and rise to our potential having attained human birth. It makes sense to try to rise to our highest potential and succeed. Success is defined differently by different people. However, whatever our definition of success is, it is best to rise to it as we improve in our own self-worth and possibly net worth.

Thus, most self-help and self-management books urge us to do our best to rise to our potential. Anthony Robbins, the self-motivational guru, says Decision equals Destiny. We must decide to rise to our highest level of achievement. Many people don’t rise to their top potential because they have never decided a destination to attain. Joel Barker, in his video titled “The Power of Vision”, demonstrated with many examples that it is very important for nations, students, companies and individuals to create a powerful Vision to decide where they want to reach.

The Vision must be shared and supported and must outline how it will be achieved through a clear-action plan. Jim Collins, in his bestseller “Built To Last”, proved that companies that had powerful and enduring Vision became great ones over a sustainable period of time. Companies without Vision lasted for a short period and then declined. Family-managed businesses, which constitute 73% of the companies all over the world, need to create a Vision and professionalise their management.

Those that do not professionalise start declining by the time the second and third generations are in control. Almost all companies such as Ford Motors, Honda, Yamaha, Infosys, Tata Group, etc., started as family-managed businesses but these companies decided to professionalise their management. They gave clear accountability and responsibility to professionals and laid down norms, systems and policies; the companies ran by these policies and systems irrespective of who was at the helm of affairs. These firms have lasted for more than 50 years and are still growing.

On the other hand, family-managed businesses that did not decide to professionalise grew till the original founder was in control and later faded into oblivion. We have seen in India many companies in the aviation, chemicals, media and textiles sectors decline and pale into irrelevance. It is important therefore for companies and individuals to clearly articulate a vision using a participatory process involving all stakeholders.

Let me illustrate my view with a few examples. An agrochemical company once decided to grow exponentially. It decided to create a Vision using a participatory process called Open Space Technology to involve all stakeholders to chisel out a new Vision. As per my advice, they decided to engage in a two-day “Vision Workshop”. After a full day’s deliberation, the participants decided to make their agrochemical firm a “soil management company”.

On the second day, they chose their strategy using Michael Porter’s Five Forces Model and decided the style of leadership, created core values, decided a new organisation structure and made plans to achieve their goals. The moment they decided to become a soil management company, new avenues opened up—seeds, manure, wasteland development, bio-pesticides, fertilisers, etc.

The company decided to make each of the existing vice-presidents of the company a CEO of one independent business and gave him/her a target to achieve. Each new business such as seeds, manure, wasteland development, etc., was given an ambitious target and the CEOs were given profit sharing. Within two years, it became a Rs 700 crore company from the earlier Rs 200 crore and in the next three years, reached Rs 1,500 crore. This is the power of forming a Vision.

Similarly, a progressive footwear company created a new Vision using a participatory process to become an “Innovative International Multi-Brand Shoes and Accessories Company in India with International collaboration”. The firm decided to create innovative footwear and accessories, tie up with international brands and also sell foot-care products such as socks, leggings, etc. Once it decided this Vision, new avenues opened up and the firm got into international collaborations. The company has emerged as the number two player after Bata and is growing at the rate of 26.7%.

Similarly, a pipe-manufacturing company in Ahmedabad created a powerful Vision involving all its sales and management people, and the company is growing in double digits. A company, which was just a dealer and distributor of generators, made an ambitious plan to diversify into wind power and is now growing in double digits. The power of Vision is tremendous for companies as well as individuals. It can catapult us to great heights. All individuals also need to take a deep dive into themselves and create a Vision as to what they want to achieve in life and want to be known as or known for, and then follow it up with an Action Plan. Vision without action remains just a dream. Vision with action can change your life.

Ashoke K Maitra

Senior Organisational Development and HR Adviser (ashoke.maitra@gmail.com)