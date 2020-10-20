STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

No democracy without a clean judiciary  

On selection and appointment to the higher judiciary, it only laid down broad parameters. So is the case with the vigilance mechanism.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Divorce, hammer

Image used for representational purpose only

On and off the Bench, many great judges across the world have spoken against corruption in the judiciary. In a democracy, the judiciary rests on people’s faith. On 28 January 2000, the Supreme Court celebrated its golden jubilee. The then President K R Narayanan asserted in his speech that “the degree of respect and public confidence enjoyed by the Supreme Court” is something that no other institution in the country would be able to claim. The speech reflected the image of the top court post 1977. After the Emergency, the court was evidently in an introspective mode, trying to regain its lost glory. There were aberrations, but no colossal fall-off.

Judicial corruption is a complex phenomenon. Tackling it is a tough and subtle job. An independent judiciary is the hallmark of constitutional democracy. The point, however, is to make the judiciary accountable to the people and other institutions, without hampering its independence. This has been and is a great challenge.

The Indian Constitution, by and large, believed in the apparatus of the state—a faith that was occasionally betrayed. On selection and appointment to the higher judiciary, it only laid down broad parameters. So is the case with the vigilance mechanism. It provides for a—close to impossible—system of impeachment by way of Articles 124, 217 and 218. The only instance of impeachment of a High Court judge in India occurred in 1949. Justice S P Sinha of the Allahabad HC was removed from office under the provisions of the Government of India Act, 1935. In the infamous Ramaswami episode, in 1993, Parliament failed in its constitutional duty, even after finding the judge guilty.

The constitutional text is, therefore, inadequate to preserve institutional probity. As American jurist James Madison famously alerted, the clauses in the Constitution, “the parchment barriers”, on their own, cannot check abuse of power. India lacked an institutional mechanism to create and maintain a clean judiciary. In a recent piece, G S Vasu has made a strong case for systemic introspection in the Indian judiciary (14 October 2020).

Let us come to the roots. Shivaraj S Huchhanavar, a legal academic, has compared the regulatory mechanism for courts in India with that in the United Kingdom. He says that the system here is “opaque, inaccessible, slow and ineffective” while the UK presents quite an opposite scenario. Equally significant is the almost fault-free system of judicial appointments in the UK, thanks to the independent Commission that does the job. 

India’s fight, if any, for a clean judiciary is a saga of failed experiments. Of course, we have the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. With the judgment in the Veeraswami case (1991), the Act is practically robbed of its utility. The Veeraswami verdict said that no FIR could be registered or investigation carried out against a judge of a constitutional court without prior approval from the Chief Justice of India.

The in-house procedure for enquiring into allegations against the judges was endorsed by the full court of the SC in 1999. It, however, did not prescribe any effective remedy to deal with the erring judges. It provided for advice to the delinquent judge to resign or retire voluntarily. If the judge discards the advice, he may be asked to keep away from judicial duties. A club of judges is not an ideal forum to sit in judgment over the allegations against other judges. Thus, the in-house procedure is structurally unsatisfying and functionally flawed. 

The Judges Enquiry Bill, 2006, tried to establish a National Judicial Council to conduct inquiries into allegations of misbehaviour of judges in the higher judiciary. It was a non-starter. During the UPA-2 regime, Lok Sabha passed the Judicial Standards and Accountability Bill in March 2012. It lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014. Then came the NDA’s effort to bring in the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC). The top court was not happy with it either. When the apex court struck down the 99th Constitutional Amendment Act on 16 October 2015, not only was the Collegium resurrected, the aspiration to democratise the system too was aborted. The shortfalls of the NJAC is a different topic. 

The Law Commission’s 230th report (2009) is a significant document that exposed the glaring fault lines in the appointment process. To stop the ‘uncle judges’ syndrome, the Commission recommended that “the judges whose kith and kin are practising in a High Court, should not be posted in the same High Court”. Ideally, it is not even advisable to select the judge from the same home bar. We need to avert even the chances for allegations of proximity. Abolition of post-retirement jobs is another possible measure, for which certain legislative changes may be required.

A vigilance mechanism in one form or the other is available in countries like New Zealand, Canada and Australia. Better methods for judicial selection too are amply demonstrated in other jurisdictions. The question is whether those in power really want a clean judiciary. Reforms require statesmanship at the helm of affairs. The solution lies beyond the letters of disgruntled politicians and judicial gag orders.

KALEESWARAM RAJ

Lawyer, Supreme Court of India

(kaleeswaramraj@gmail.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp