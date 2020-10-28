STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Polycystic ovaries need your attention

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal problems in women aged 15 to 45 years.

Published: 28th October 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

CHENNAI: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal problems in women aged 15 to 45 years. It is caused by an imbalance of reproductive hormones, which creates problems in your ovaries leading to infertility, development of cysts, and irregular periods.

During the menstrual cycle, ovaries produce eggs. But for women with PCOS, the production and release of eggs will not occur. Most of the women get confused between PCOS and PCOD. Both of these are related to menstrual problems but are not the same.

They have a very minute difference. Though both the conditions are caused by hormonal imbalance, but PCOD (polycystic ovary disease) is not considered serious. Women who have PCOD may have similar symptoms of PCOS but they can ovulate regularly and do not have fertility issues.

But, PCOS is a metabolic disorder more severe than PCOD. Women who have PCOS have a high risk of developing cardiovascular issues, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and fertility. Common causes of PCOS and PCOD are genetic, lifestyle, insulin resistance, and inflammation.

SYMPTOMS OF PCOS

  • Irregular periods
  • Weight gain
  • Heavy bleeding
  • Acne
  • Hair growth on their face and body
  • Hair loss
  • Fatigue, depression

PCOS can be managed by following these guidelines:

  • Include more fibre-rich and low GI foods like vegetables, fruits, lentils, wholegrain, millets, seeds, and nuts to help balance hormones and stabilise blood sugar.
  • Include lean proteins like nuts, seeds and lentils that help in maintaining healthy weight.
  • Avoid high GI foods such as sugary drinks (energy drink, soda, fruit juices and packed juice) and processed foods (snacks made of refined flour, canned and packaged foods) as it spikes blood sugar and increases inflammation.
  • Cut down on coffee because it will increase estrogen level and affect fertility. Consume green tea or herbal tea instead.
  • Include healthy fats such as fish (tuna/sardines/ mackerel), seeds, nuts and avocado instead of unhealthy fat foods such as fried foods, chips, biscuits, red meat, cakes. Healthy fats help regulatehormones whereas unhealthy fats lead to weight gain.
  • Consume tulsi or cinnamon water or fenugreek water on an empty stomach. It controls androgen, the anti-mullerian hormone.
  • Avoid processed and preserved foods because chemicals in these foods release certain hormones and raise insulin levels.
  • Keep your body and mind stress-free.
  • Doing regular exercise helps manage stress and maintain weight.

There is no cure for PCOS and PCOD but both diseases can be easily managed by specific medications, healthy lifestyle and healthy diet.

Divya PurushoTham
sanonutritionclinic The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polycystic ovary syndrome
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp