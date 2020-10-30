STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

The heart of the matter  

Some of you may be wondering why my former greeting has suddenly taken a backseat.

Published: 30th October 2020 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : Good morning, my tribe.

Some of you may be wondering why my former greeting has suddenly taken a backseat. Well, I too, needed be ‘in’ with the new-fangled and more soulful connotations that are being flouted in the vocabulary market. Actually some of these ‘terms’ impress me. I’ve often wondered why I couldn’t come up with them myself, especially since they often emit from people who can’t grammatically connect two sentences when they are speaking to you in person! I was rather pleasantly surprised at the outpouring of verbal affection that I received on my birthday! Nowadays, since there is a paucity of ideas on how to celebrate, I am told that a ‘birthday week’, or even a ‘birthday month’ of celebration is kosher. The eloquent messages, the outpouring of love, affection and respect actually made my heart go ‘awww’! 

With Cobiliru Jimene and Vikas Seth

Really! A far cry from the days when my then boyfriend (and now husband) sent me a pink elephant-embossed card which read: ‘What’s a birthday more or less, when you wear yours which such finesse’! Being very young and foolish, I clutched it to my ample bosom and went ‘aww’! Silly me… I should have realised that cards with pre-written mush was all I was going to get from now on.

Since beggars can’t be choosers, I started closely scrutinising the written word on my cards and messages. It was hard to write any old mush when Google and Pinterest weren’t readily available at your fingertips. (If you talk to a millennium about the dial-up internet days, they look at you with so much pity!) Life, at that time, demanded that the grey and white matter in the cerebrum were used in equal measure! This was a weird twilight zone type of birthday.

It was an ‘all dressed up but no place to go’ type of feeling. Though I was inundated with wine, flowers, cakes and food, and my home overflowed with gifts and messages, a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ was missing. I was a happy trooper, but still there was a heaviness that I couldn’t just shake off.

I mentally went through my checklist. Children had called at midnight and family early in the morning… check. My husband gave his usual gobble-de-gook excuses for no presents, kissed my cheek, and his stubble seared my skin… check. Then why this uneasy feeling? I racked my brain. Sure, I missed the presence of my kids and would have liked to have a close group of friends over for champagne and dinner, but these were strange times and it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Then what made me cantankerous and uneasy? Then like a lightning bolt, it struck me. I was tired and sleepy. It is very sweet when your kids phone or come over with a cake at the stroke of midnight. But putting away the gooey chocolate cake and cleaning up the mess is always the birthday girl’s (moi) responsibility! Why-oh-why do extended family and close friends start calling to wish you from 6am onwards? On hearing a groggy ‘hello’ from my side, they always ask with mock concern, ‘Were you asleep?’ For sure I was… people usually are at that time!

Crib as I might, I had a wonderful day and week. Good friend and executive chef Vikas Seth of Lounge Hospitality made sure he plied me with amazing food on two consecutive days. Sanchez is one of the most popular Mexican restaurants in town. So in keeping with the adage… let the mountain (of food) come to the customer. He has started a cloud kitchen, Mad Mex, where delicious Mexican food comes packed and delivered in biodegradable corn-husk boxes. Needless to say, it was an orgy of tortillas, burritos, melted cheese and jalapenos. The next day. it was N.W Frontier food from his Indian kitchen, Garam-Masala!  
   Need I say more… Mexican and Indian, bhai-bhai!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp