Break the binge

CHENNAI: Binge Eating Disorder (BED) is a common eating disorder wherein people are diagnosed with a few behaviours like excessive eating even when they are not hungry, eating more rapidly than normal, and feeling of guilt and distress. This is more of a psychological condition. Occasionally, overeating in a get-together or party will not be considered as binge-eating. If the occurrence is more than three or four times a week, then it can be tagged as a mild binge-eating disorder. When it is more than 14 times a week, the condition is extreme. The reasons may vary from genetics, gender (more common in women), body image issues to emotional stress, depression and anxiety.

Dos and Don’ts

Do not skip breakfast

Filling up on a nutritious breakfast can keep you energised and reduce cravings during the day.

Include more protein and fibre

Increase the intake of protein and fibre-rich foods in your meal, or snack on nuts and fruits, as this will keep you satiated for a long time.

A Clean kitchen

Avoid stocking up on junk foods and processed food. Replace them with healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, nuts, and dry fruits, which will improve your dietary habits and reduce the risk of binge-eating.

Reduce the pace

Eat slowly and enjoy what you eat and also listen to your body’s signals, pay attention to it. This will help in recognising when you are hungry and when you are not.

Do not skip meals

Follow a regular eating schedule and stick to the same to avoid overeating or eating at odd times.

Stay hydrated

Keep yourself hydrated. Drink more water throughout the day. Increased water intake has been linked to decreased hunger and calorie intake.

Pursue a physical activity

Physical activity can help in maintaining body weight, improve the body image and also reduce stress and anxiety.

Be stress-free

To come out of the emotional trauma, break habits and patterns. Take up recreational activities.

Sleep well

Lack of sleep also leads to irregular eating habits. Ensure you get 6-8 hours of sleep every day.

Eat small meals at regular intervals

Eating small frequent levels helps in maintaining the blood glucose level and improves energy level, thereby preventing overeating.

Record what you eat

Start noting down what you eat, when and how much you eat. This will help track unhealthy foods and also help in maintaining or losing weight.

Get it treated

BED can have negative effects on body weight, self-esteem, overall physical and mental health. With proper guidance and treatment, this can be treated for a healthy, long life.