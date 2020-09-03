It’s in your everyday habits

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Applying skincare on a slightly damp surface is ideal, especially when using actives like Hyaluronic Acid.

BENGALURU: Once upon a time, not very long ago, my best friend and I were texting, and she said, “It’s the best thing since life’s bred.” Confused, I responded with something along the lines of, “Don’t you mean ‘the best thing in life since sliced bread?” She then proceeded to laugh at me and said that’s not what it is, that that’s just a play on the original phrase ‘the best thing since life’s bred.” She was really convinced and said I was silly for thinking it was “sliced bread”.

Either way, she is still gorgeous because while she may be confused about certain phrases, events and facts, she has one very simple thing down: Never to use a towel to dry your face. Interestingly, like many good beauty things, the no-towel trick comes from Korea as well. It’s not just the constant rubbing, pulling and friction that can irritate a freshly cleansed face, but also… bacteria. Yes kids, we’re back to talking about that. Towels may actually not be as clean as you think they are. Especially if your face towels, like mine, hang within a 6-20 foot radius of the washroom. That’s… gross. Please resist the urge to burn everything down. 

My friend uses her hands to air dry her skin. She lightly pats her face until it’s damp (like you would with a moisturiser) which makes so much sense because it’s such a boost to a skincare regimen! Hand-patting is great all over, gently stimulating blood circulation: key word being gently. Do it like your face is an egg that’s just about to hatch. Get some help with paper towels if the hand-patting trick takes too long.

Applying skincare on a slightly damp surface is ideal, especially when using actives like Hyaluronic Acid. They essentially work like a sponge — so when you apply it on dry skin in a dry climate, it absorbs moisture from deeper layers of the skin instead of pulling it towards it. When this happens, HA has the opposite of its intended effect — making your skin drier, thirstier, and more prone to ageing. If this wasn’t bad enough, using a rough towel and aggressively dragging it along your skin can even act as an exfoliant, which can’t be good everyday. For acne prone skin, the habit can cause bacteria to get deeper inside, especially if the towels aren’t washed as often.

While I love how Korean products are so innovative and effective, I am especially drawn to their skincare philosophy: the habits that are practised every day. It goes beyond a 14-step routine, it’s in their everyday life. You really don’t need a ton of products and a big budget, what matters is how well you know your skin and how you treat it. So there you have it: Wash your towels, sleep on silk, and also, listen to your friends. Sometimes, they know that “life’s bred” just doesn’t cut it. Anyway, wear SPF and bone apple tea!

