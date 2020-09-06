Sip of Well-being  

Shikha Puri By

The next time you're making tea, consider trying the white variety. It’s known to reduce wrinkles, add a natural shine to your hair and protect you from arthritis, and even cancer. Researchers at Kingston University tested the health properties of 21 plant and herb extracts.

They discovered that almost all plants had some health benefits. But the one which stood out from the rest was white tea. The research findings showed that white tea had anti-ageing potential and recorded high levels of antioxidants, which could potentially prevent cancer and heart disease.

Professor Declan Naughton from the School of Life Sciences at Kingston University explained, "We have carried out tests to identify plant extracts that protected the structural proteins of the skin, specifically elastin and collagen. Elastin supports the body’s natural elasticity, which helps lungs, arteries, ligaments and skin to function. It also helps body tissues to repair when one suffers wounds. It also stops the skin from sagging."

Collagen is a protein found in connective tissues in the body and important for skin’s strength and elasticity, he added. Results also showed that white tea prevented the activities of the enzymes that break down elastin and collagen. These enzymes, along with oxidants, are associated with inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

This kind of tea has a delicate, slightly sweet flavour. White tea is harvested for a few days every year. In India, it’s grown in Darjeeling, Assam, Nilgiri and Dooars. These regions make three varieties: Silver Needles, Moonlight, and Penoy white tea.Irrespective of the kind you pick, each is a sip of delicacy.

(The author is the co-founder of Teacupsfull, a tea brand and boutique in Gurugram)