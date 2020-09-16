STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

A probiotic drink packed with vitamins

Kombucha tea, a slightly sour and sweet drink, is one of the many current health food trends. It is a great alternative for other processed drinks which is mostly filled with sugar.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Kombucha tea, a slightly sour and sweet drink, is one of the many current health food trends. It is a great alternative for other processed drinks which is mostly filled with sugar. Kombucha is a probiotic drink, usually made by adding specific species of bacteria and yeast or otherwise called Scoby along with sugar to black or green tea, then allowing it to ferment for a few days. This fermentation process is what makes kombucha a good probiotic source.

Health benefits

  1. As kombucha is a probiotic beverage with live cultures, the drink may contribute to a healthy gut microbiome and support digestion, and also improve immune system functioning.
  2. Kombucha made with green tea has shown to have more antioxidant properties than non-fermented tea. It contains polyphenols which not only help protect the body from oxidative damage but may also decrease the risk of certain diseases.
  3. It contains certain amounts of vitamin C, vitamins B6 and B12, depending on the length of fermentation.
  4. It is believed to aid in natural detoxification. It contains glucaric acid, which may boost the efficiency of the liver’s detoxifying functions.

WATCH OUT
Drinking too much kombucha can lead to unpleasant side effects such as stomach ache, nausea and dizziness. It can also lead to accumulation of acids, which can be harmful. This drink can be consumed
plain or mixed with fruit juices, or it can be just flavoured with spices and herbs.

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM
sanonutritionclinic
The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp