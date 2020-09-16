A probiotic drink packed with vitamins

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI: Kombucha tea, a slightly sour and sweet drink, is one of the many current health food trends. It is a great alternative for other processed drinks which is mostly filled with sugar. Kombucha is a probiotic drink, usually made by adding specific species of bacteria and yeast or otherwise called Scoby along with sugar to black or green tea, then allowing it to ferment for a few days. This fermentation process is what makes kombucha a good probiotic source.

Health benefits

As kombucha is a probiotic beverage with live cultures, the drink may contribute to a healthy gut microbiome and support digestion, and also improve immune system functioning. Kombucha made with green tea has shown to have more antioxidant properties than non-fermented tea. It contains polyphenols which not only help protect the body from oxidative damage but may also decrease the risk of certain diseases. It contains certain amounts of vitamin C, vitamins B6 and B12, depending on the length of fermentation. It is believed to aid in natural detoxification. It contains glucaric acid, which may boost the efficiency of the liver’s detoxifying functions.

WATCH OUT

Drinking too much kombucha can lead to unpleasant side effects such as stomach ache, nausea and dizziness. It can also lead to accumulation of acids, which can be harmful. This drink can be consumed

plain or mixed with fruit juices, or it can be just flavoured with spices and herbs.

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic