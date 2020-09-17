A life as good as coconut oil

Saumya R Chawla By

CHENNAI: Once upon a time, a wellintentioned friend knocked over a fragile glass bottle of my most precious, very expensive face serum, causing it to shatter on my bathroom floor. I cried (not really, but really) as I picked up the shards of glass and wiped the mess.

I was quite close to hugging it out and forgiving her until she said, “You don’t really need all those products anyway— all you really need is coconut oil for your skin.” I mean. It’s 2020, and if I see one more person telling me coconut oil is the answer to everything — I will vomit. I’m not even talking just about the coconut oils that you buy off the shelf at grocery stores. I’m talking about all coco oils — including the cold pressed, virgin, organic kind.

The big myths are that these are great for acne, and work as a fabulous moisturiser. Sure coconut oil is super high in lauric acid, which has antimicrobial properties, but it’s also one of the most comedogenic oils; and has no business being on your face. Coconut oil actually acts as a barrier more than anything else. I also hear a lot about how it’s a great oil for anti-ageing and minimising the appearance of wrinkles. There are very few things in our body that can help with doing this, and most of them involve collagen. Do you know what coconut oil has 0% of ? Collagen.

Most oils don’t even penetrate the upper layer. They just sit there, on and in your pores, like an uninvited houseguest who somehow always manages to kick your houseplant over. This doesn’t go to mean that I don’t like oils. Facial oils are incredible, they give a glow! They just don’t hydrate the skin — they are emollients. What this means is that they may help prevent water loss from the skin and by not letting other ingredients/water not evaporate as quickly.

On its own, they don’t really provide any benefits. Think about it this way: when you’re thirsty, you don’t drink oil. You drink water. So give your skin the hydration it needs and then seal it in with an oil. If you’re on the DIY bandwagon, aloe vera is a great moisturiser; and oils like rosehip, grape-seed or hemp might be better for sensitive skin. If you’re still socially distancing like me and wondering how to stay entertained, here’s an idea: take a shot every time I write coconut oil. Coconut oil. Don’t use coconut oil on your face. There, I’m sure you must be feeling better already. You’re welcome.

SAUMYA R CHAWLA

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas