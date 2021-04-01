STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

To reconstruct life in an offline world

But, Teigen faced the complete breadth of online harassment from a conspiracy group attacking her family to cheap blows from anonymous accounts.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

social media

For representational purposes

This Tweet is from an account that no longer exists.” Twitter now shows this message when you click on a link that used to lead to something model Chrissy Teigen had posted. During a decade on the platform, Teigen had become known for self-deprecating jokes and searingly honest revelations such as uploaded a photo of herself grieving a miscarriage just a few months ago, which inspired others to share their own experiences cathartically. Everything she published was dissected she literally couldn’t even make a nonchalant remark about discovering jacket potatoes without news outlets spinning stories about it.

But, Teigen faced the complete breadth of online harassment from a conspiracy group attacking her family to cheap blows from anonymous accounts. In her final note on the platform, it’s clear that these all amount to the same; one of the levelling (but not equalising) characteristics of the Internet is that all harassment is delivered without distinction. She wrote: “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention.

For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.” Teigen deleted her account shortly after saying the above, but her words are retained in screenshots and media coverage. I wouldn’t be surprised if they circulate in memes too; I saw a stray tweet from someone making a dig at her expense, claiming she had quit Twitter because of something irrelevant they had done. Teigen’s brave and vulnerable departure message did not deter the trolling. I sometimes dream of closing my social media accounts. I think most people who use online platforms out of necessity, usually because their work requires it, do.

Harassment is a part of the reason why, but so are many other things. The pressure to self-promote, the requirement that one be accessible, voyeurism, and the depletion of trying to be visible without being vulnerable or without resorting to a curated façade are some other reasons. Those who stay find workarounds that help with the toxicity of being online. These include timed log-ins, apps only on one device, short periods of “digital detox”, as well as the liberal use of the mute, block, unfollow, restrict and unfriend features. I have some friends who don’t have their own accounts, but do check others’ public ones. This runs the gamut from occasionally looking up dear ones’ achievements to stalking love interests, so it’s a mixed bag of caring, curiosity and triggers even so.

We each have a motley bag of both boundaried and unfiltered methods to navigate these spaces, through our presence as well as in our observance or our participation. The aim is to find a balance that mostly works, at least on enough days. Right now, my equation in flux. I’m interested in finding out how life can be restructured with less constant online activity, and how my engagement and connection modalities will evolve. We don’t have proof of it we have no right to have proof of it but my sincere speculation is that Teigen is enjoying hers much more now.

Sharanya Manivannan

@ranyamanivannan

The Chennai-based author writes poetry, fiction & more

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp