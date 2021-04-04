STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Nurture leaders to ensure sustainability

While the Government of India is often criticised by some people for not having a good quality of management, it is far from the truth and reality.

Published: 04th April 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Microphone

Image used for representational purpose only

Global research demonstrates that 81% employees are leaving companies because of poor quality of leaders. 43% employees are actively disengaged. There is enough proof to suggest that attending to the quality of leadership and improving engagement levels leads to growth of companies and improvement of profits.

Corporate Leadership Council, UK research demonstrates that building future leaders is the most important job of HRD. It offers sustainability to an organisation.We find based on secondary research that those companies, which have built capable and ethical leaders, have grown exponentially and become sustainable over a long period of time. On the other hand, those companies, which have not 
built leaders systematically, have inevitably suffered in the long run.

Take for example, the case of the Indian multinational conglomerate Tata Group. The Tatas for more than 50 years have had  the Tata Administrative Service ( TAS ) which recruited the best talent from the top colleges and groomed them to be future leaders. Most of the Chairman and MD’s of the Tata companies are from the Tata Administrative Service. The group with 695,000 people employed in more than 100 countries across six continents, runs multiple leadership programmes. TCS even in a Covid year has recruited 40,000 engineers at the entry level. TCS, perhaps, is the most valued company not only in the Tata Group but in the industry as a whole. Similarly, Infosys has done the same.

Another company that comes to mind is Hindustan Unilever which every year recruits the best talent from the campuses and grooms them to top positions. In fact, HUL has so much talent, that many find it difficult to rise in the pyramidal structure and leave to become MD & CEO of other companies. The HUL Management takes great pride in its ability to build the finest CEOs for the country.

The same is the case with Asian Paints, Britannia, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, etc which routinely go to the campus, acquire the best talent and groom them to be the top leaders of the company. Global companies such as Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey, Ernst & Young, Shell are no different in 
this regard.

While the Government of India is often criticised by some people for not having a good quality of management, it is far from the truth and reality. Every year, the armed  forces through the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy recruit cadets who grow up to be generals, air marshals or chief of the naval staff. No general or air marshall is recruited from outside.

Similarly, the Union Public Service Commission recruits IAS, IPS, IFS and other allied service officers at the entry level and they grow up to be secretaries of the various ministries.The civil services offer a very strong administrative structure to the country. The nation and PM’s Atmanirbhar strategy is possible only because India has the finest, seasoned and talented armed forces and bureaucracy who can rise to any occasion and lend fantastic management support to any crisis, as seen in the rollout of Covid vaccines.

The Banking Service Recruitment Board, Reserve Bank of India Officers recruitment is another example. It offers all the chairman and MD of the public sector banks. Many of the recruits of State Bank of India have become chief executive officers of many private sector banks.I have illustrated above examples so that all start–ups and new companies especially understand that creating a cadre 
of officers is extremely important for growth and sustainability. Based on research conducted by SRIIOM Human Resource Solutions LLP, we have found that there is a positive correlation of entry level cadre building to sustainable growth and a negative correlation when companies have not built future leaders.

Almost all companies which have crashed such as Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airline, Mafatlal Group, Kilachand Group are those who did not create future leaders. The top management did not consist of professionals but members of the family who were mostly not qualified and, sometimes, incompetent.
Ask any financial analyst and he will tell you to never buy a share of a company which does not have an ethical and good leadership structure. Therefore, building future leaders who are embedded in the culture of a company and committed to its growth always serves the company and offers it sustainability.

As per a global research, if 81% people are leaving companies because of bad bosses, it makes eminent sense to create effective and great leaders who can manage people effectively and help them to grow in maturity, wisdom, knowledge, skills and behaviour.An expenditure in recruiting talent at the entry level and building them as capable leaders cannot be seen with a myopic view as an expenditure. Creating capable leaders is an investment into the future.  Companies which has built a strong cadre of executives and trained them to become capable leaders have become profitable and sustainable. 

Ashoke K Maitra
Founder & CEO, Sri Ramakrishna 
International Institute of Management
ashoke.maitra@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sustainability Leadership
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp