STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Talking it out   

Now, think of something more significant.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : Here’s an invitation for you: Look for a situation where you are doing something or need to do something, and see for yourself if you announce it to your partner, and if you do, when is it and what do you say about it.Let’s take something as simple as going for a bath, for example. Imagine you are both sitting around with your coffees and gadgets or newspapers, and you are kind of done with it and want to get a move on with your day. Do you just get up and go on for your shower? Do you say it loud, something like, “I am going to go have a bath now?” Or, do you stretch, yawn or do other things and engage with your partner with statements like, “Ah! This is so nice just chilling with you, but I got to go on and have a bath. See you later?” Or, do you ask for permission or acknowledgement with statements like, “Listen! If there’s nothing else right now, I’ll go for my bath, ok? Tons to do later!’

Now, think of something more significant. Say, you want to get some new furniture at home, or change your curtains. Would you just go ahead and do it, and wait to see if your partner notices? Would you just up and announce one bright morning, “I have ordered two new chairs and some curtains, they are coming today. So, be ready for that?” Or, would you comment on things, share what you are thinking and say, “These curtains are dowdy now. I want to freshen up our home! Bring some summer colours! Maybe get a seat to sit near the window and read. What do you think?” and invite your partner for a consultation. Or, would you just talk about things in general, ask if your partner has any views on the furniture and curtains, share yours, and see if there’s anything else that might need attention as well. 

Whether big, medium or small, what we want to do with our shared spaces with our partners and how we talk about them with each other, tells us a lot about how we see our relationship. Do you see yourself as having more or less separate lives that just share space? Do you see yourself as anyway in-charge of these things and the other as going along with you? Do you see each other sharing needs and wants, and trying to see how the space can accommodate as much of it as possible? Do you see these things as acts of intimacy and connection, that can help you feel more together? Do you resent the other person for making you do all the work while they themselves don’t take any initiative? 

We communicate a lot more than what we seem to say. When we say things and what we say, tell us so much more. If we can notice it, reflect upon it, then maybe we can have more authentic conversations about what’s really going on. 

(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp