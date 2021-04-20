STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

On love and regret

Many times, it is not really a choice that one actively chooses, but something that is thrust upon us.

Published: 20th April 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

love

For representational purposes

BENGALURU: In a popular Indian myth, a god asks if the person praying for favour would like to meet someone they would love fiercely, experience the love deeply and fully, but only to lose them exactly a year later, at the end of which they are destined to lose this love and forever be in the pain of that loss.

Or they could choose a nice, long life which would be purposeful and hold lots of meaning, but they would not experience the fullness of love - they would marry, even have children if they want, but never really experience romantic love, certainly nothing that will tear their heart apart. In the myth, the person chooses love, lives that one year fully and deeply, and at the end of that time, when the god comes to claim the loved one, manages somehow to pull a fast one, impress the god and keep the loved one forever.

In reality though, if you really get a choice between a generally mediocre life, but with a great love, or a largely lacklustre love life, but a comfortable, successful and long life -- which would you choose, especially if you can’t really hope for the kind of luck that the person in the myth had? 

Many times, it is not really a choice that one actively chooses, but something that is thrust upon us. We move through life as a series of milestones, and especially in India, communities hold their life to a timeline of sorts where people are expected to study, work, marry, save money and so on at set ages. We are often driven to fulfil these milestones even if it is at the cost of possible love. We are told love will happen, and while it sometimes does, often it does not. On the other side, families often push young people away from romantic love in the name of social compatibility, family pride or other such notions. 

The choice between love or life is a very real choice that many Indians face. It is not just a myth that we hear, but a lived reality. Romantic love is not a given with the way families socialises us, and yet, the movies and stories celebrate romantic love. Should we act per Lord Tennyson’s maxim, “ ‘Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all”, or should we aim for a life that offers everything else, but not necessarily love?

Studies that look at people at the end of their lives and ask which choice they made and which they wish they had made, seem to indicate that people mostly talk with regret of not taking the chance for romantic love. At the end of the day, to experience true romantic love is such a privilege that people wish for it. 
We all may not get a chance at romantic love in our lives, but if it does come, to discard it might just become the one thing we regret.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Love Love life
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp