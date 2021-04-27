STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where God Siva appeared as a peacock

It is the thirty-ninth temple on the south bank of River Kaveri to be extolled in the hymns of the Nayanmars.

Published: 27th April 2021

The famous Mayuranatha Svami (Siva) temple in Mayiladuthurai is one among the 275 Padal Petra Sthalams or temples which have been praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars (important devotees of Siva). It is the thirty-ninth temple on the south bank of River Kaveri to be extolled in the hymns of the Nayanmars.

Thirunavukkarasar (Appar) and Thirugnanasambandar of the 7th century C.E. have sung in praise of the main deity here. Mayuranatha Svami is believed to have stopped the floods of River Kaveri to make way for Thirugnanasambandar to visit this temple. The Siva Linga worshipped as Mayuranatha Svami is said to be Swayambhu (self-manifested). Arunagirinatha, the well-known devotee of God Muruga, who lived in the 15th century, has sung in praise of this deity. The vast temple complex has a 165-feet-tall gopuram of nine storeys and five enclosures (prakarams). 

Goddess Parvati is known as Anjal Nayaki and Abhayambika. It is said that this Goddess worshipped Siva here in the form of a peahen and was united with Him. Siva became a peacock (mayura) and performed His Cosmic dance called Gowri Thandavam. This Goddess is brought in procession to River Kaveri on Pooram nakshatram in the month of Adi (mid-July- to mid-August) and also on the Fridays of this month. This ancient temple was probably once a brick structure like many others and was made into a stone temple in the 11th century C.E. by the Chola queen Sembiyan Madevi, mother of Uttama Chola, who was an ardent devotee of Siva.

A few inscriptions have been discovered here, one of which mentions that this deity was worshipped as Thirumayiladuthurai Udaiyar in the Chola times. During the month of Tula (mid-October to mid-November), the processional image (Utsava murti) is taken everyday to the River Kaveri. Muthuswami Dikshitar (1775-1835), the well-known Karnatic music composer had visited this temple and composed songs here.

Original name
The original name of this deity was Thirumayiladuthurai Udaiyar

Annual festival
The Brahmotsavam is celebrated in Vaikasi (May-June)

Sacred tree
The Sthala Vriksham here is the mango tree (ma maram in Tamil)

Know your city:

Nathan Koil

Mayiladuthurai is about 39 km from Kumbakonam 

Coordinates: 11°0′N 79°15′E

