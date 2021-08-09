STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

The genesis of Delhi model

According to a recent report, power theft in the national capital has come down from 55 per cent in 2002 to 7.5 per cent in 2020.

Published: 09th August 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

With elections in a few states now round the corner, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is once again on his ‘power charity’ binge, promising free 300 units of power in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. He is hawking the Delhi Model of subsidising power charges. It’s true that Kejriwal has subsidised power bills since 2014 but this was made possible through the power reforms which were implemented in the national capital in 2002. If a present-day researcher on power reforms in Delhi were to do a project, the keywords would be SBI Caps, Discom, Transco, Genco and power theft.

According to a recent report, power theft in the national capital has come down from 55 per cent in 2002 to 7.5 per cent in 2020. In technical terms, this is called the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, primarily caused by theft. The gains on this ground are also to be understood in terms of growth in power supply, from a power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002 to 7,409 MW in 2019, which amounts in an increase of 157.3 per cent.

On coming to power in 1998, one of the first major policy decision taken by the Sheila Dikshit government was to privatise power supply, for which SBI Caps was commissioned to prepare a roadmap. The consulting company suggested unbundling the government-run Delhi Vidyut Board into three companies with three different mandates – power generation (Genco), power transmission (Transco) and power distribution (Discom).

The discom, which was to have the consumer interface, was further divided into North, South and Tans-Yamuna, and their stakes were put up for sale. Thus, private partners came in with Tata Power for North and Reliance-controlled BSES for South Delhi and Trans-Yamuna area. There was a meticulously-made report from the public accounts committee (PAC) of Delhi Assembly, which pointed towards questionable means adopted in the transfer of stakes.

However, the government brazened it out and went ahead with privatisation of power distribution in Delhi. The power reforms, as mentioned earlier, in the past 20 years have largely yielded good results especially in controlling power theft.

According to rudimentary estimates, the reduction in AT&C losses has saved  discoms and their consumers over Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the past 19 years. That is, each percentage of AT&C loss reduction had saved around Rs 250 crore for Delhi consumers. This is the genesis of the Delhi Model of Arvind Kejriwal which has its roots in the reforms of 2002.

Despite the manifold rise in power demand, there has been no electricity tariff hike since 2014 as the savings by way of AT&C losses have provided cushion to the Delhi discoms to ensure business continuity in the absence of tariff hike even though operational cost has increased. Despite the cushion, whatever gap remains it’s met through the subsidy given by the government, diverting funds which could have been utilised for infrastructure development.

Now, the larger question of Delhi Model being implementable in the other states. According to the 
Union power ministry figures, the AT&C losses in several states are very high in the absence of aggressive power reforms as witnessed in Delhi. Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) website of power ministry states, AT&C losses in other states are much higher led by J&K, which is 67.7 per cent, Chattisgargh (40.45 per cent), Uttarakhand (34.4 per cent), MP (26.31 per cent), UP (24.89 per cent), Maharashtra (20.76 per cent), Rajasthan (20.47 per cent), AP (19.39 per cent), Punjab (18.99 per cent), Karnataka (13.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (12.46 per cent) and Goa (11.84 per cent).

Of the states mentioned above, at least three states — Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa — are high on the priority list of the Aam Aadmi Party for expanding its political base in the polls scheduled for 2022. In these states it is trying to wean public opinion in its favour by way of aggressively marketing the Delhi Model; how it plans to implement this model is still not known.

Sidharth Mishra, Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Punjab Assembly elections Delhi model electricity education Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp