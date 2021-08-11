STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ancient Siva temple in Ambal

According to this temple’s tradition (Sthala Puranam), Brahma in the form of bird, worshipped Siva here in order to regain his original form and hence the name Brahmapurishwarar.

The Brahmapurishwarar (Siva) temple located in a village named Ambal (Ambar) is one of the 275 Padal Petra Sthalams or temples eulogised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars (well-known devotees of Siva). It is the fifty-fourth Padal Petra Sthalam located on the south side of River Kaveri. Thirugnanasambandar, the famous Nayanar of the 7th century AD mentions that this temple was constructed by the Chola king Kochengannan and states the name of the place as Ambar, which was a ‘great city’ on the banks of River Arisilar. King Kochengannan, who was also a Nayanar, is said to have constructed seventy-eight Siva temples, all at elevated levels (madakoil in Tamil). 

A special feature of this temple is the image of Somaskanda (Siva seated with Parvati next to Him and their son Skanda inbetween) behind the Siva Linga which is said to be Swayambhu (self-manifested).
Goddess Parvati is worshipped in a separate shrine as Poonkuzhal Nayaki and also as Sugandha Kunthalambikai. This temple follows the codes of the Kamika Agama. Near this temple is a Vishnu shrine with an image of Kali. An important festival in this temple is Masi Magham (Magaham nakshatram in the Tamil month of Masi). 

A few Chola inscriptions have been noticed on the walls of this temple. One of these mentions the conquests of Kulottunga Chola III (1178-1218 AD), including those of Madurai and Ezham in Sri Lanka. Another Chola epigraph mentions the name of this place as Ambar, which was situated in Ambar Nadu, a subdivision of Uyyakondar Valanadu.

Birthplace of a Nayanar
Somasimara Nayanar was born in this village

Sacred tree
The Sthala-Vriksham is the Punnai (Punnaga in Samskrit)

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

