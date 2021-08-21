STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A temple of Chola vintage

The Mahakalanatha Swami (Siva) temple in Ambar Makalam (Koil Thirumalam) is situated about a kilometre away from the Brahmapurishwarar temple in Ambar.

Photo: Dharisanam.com

The Mahakalanatha Swami (Siva) temple in Ambar Makalam (Koil Thirumalam) is situated about a kilometre away from the Brahmapurishwarar temple in Ambar. This temple too, like the one in Ambar, is one among the 275 Padal Petra Sthalam or temples wherein Siva has been praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars or important devotees of this deity.

Thirugnanasambandar, the well-known Nayanar of the 7th century AD visited this holy place and eulogised this deity. This temple, wherein the Siva Linga is a Swayambhu (self-manifested), is the fifty-fifth Padal Petra Sthalam located south of River Kaveri. Somasimara Nayanar conducted a yaga (sacrifice) wanting to invite Lord Thyagaraja Svami of Thiruvarur to this place.

Originally constructed by the Chola king Kochengannan who was also a Nayanar, this shrine, like other temples built by this ruler, is located at a slightly elevated level. Historians have opined that the main sanctum was subsequently rebuilt of stone in the reign of Kulottunga Chola I (1070-1120 AD). The famous shrine for Kali, who killed two asuras (demons) named Amban and Amharan and subsequently prayed to God Siva at this place, is located in the outer prakaram (enclosure).

There are many Tamil inscriptions in this temple, mostly of the Chola era which record the name of the presiding deity as Mangaleshwarar and Ambar Thirumangalam Udaiyar. Goddess Parvati, now worshipped here as Bhaya Kshaya Nayaki (one who dispels fear) and in Tamil as Acham Thavirtha Nayaki, was known as Uma Parameshwari in the Chola times.

An inscription of Vikrama Chola (1118-1135 AD) mentions that the sanctum for this Goddess came into existence in the time of his father, Emperor Kulottunga Chola I and a donation of land was made for its upkeep. Another epigraph mentions that Vikrama Chola contributed towards constructing a prakara wall. Ambar, once known as Thirumangalam, was situated in Ambar Nadu, a subdivision of Uyyakondar Valanadu.

Holy tank
The pushkarini goes by the name Mahakala Tirtham or Amrita Vavi

Sacred tree
The Sthala Vriksham is Karungali

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

