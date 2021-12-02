STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Panic! At the salon

It’s time to rewind and ask yourself: did you during any point of the consultation say these words: “Do whatever you want,”

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

makeup

For representational purposes

For some of us, booking a hair appointment presents itself with all kinds of fairy tales playing out in your head. Including but not limited to walking out of the salon in slow motion, gorgeous bouncy hair moving with the wind and some ambient Doja Cat playing in the background. What happens when you look into the mirror and have streaks from 2005 or a haircut that vaguely resembles an upturned bowl instead? What happens when you catch a glimpse of your new colour in the mirror as your hair is getting blow dried and feel instant dread? The panic sets in — you have 15 to 20 minutes until the blow dryer stops, and then you’ll be forced to say something.

Do you set fire to the salon? Do you smile grimly in the chair and wait till you can bawl your eyes out in the car? You know your hair stylist is expecting some kind of gratitude, but what happens when you absolutely hate what you’re looking at? 

It’s time to rewind and ask yourself: did you during any point of the consultation say these words: “Do whatever you want,” “I don’t exactly know what I’m looking for” or “I’m easy to work with”? Because nine out of ten times, this isn’t true. Or helpful.

Do some research and go with reference images for your stylist, ideally with hair textures similar to your natural one. A considerable number of bad haircuts and colours can be easily prevented by thoroughly explaining your vision to your stylist. 

It also helps if your stylist is honest with you, in return. My hair colourist routinely reminds me that “the Internet is not real” and says things like “no babe, that’s a wig, and your hair won’t make it,” when I show him a random Pinterest photo of a woman with gorgeous hair. I’m sure there’s another life lesson hidden in here somewhere as well, but more on that later.

Apart from clear communication, I’ve understood that the process of a cut and colour is greatly assisted if you’re not coming to the stylist in a raging fit of anger because your partner hurt your feelings. Allow me to explain: If you want to cut your long hair to a pixie-cut, or get bangs, to show that you have control over your life: no matter how good it looks — you will hate it, you will cry, and you will hate the stylist for allowing you to do it. This is why you’ll often see stylists trying to talk you down off the ledge, offering a slower transition like shoulder length bobs and curtain bangs instead. 

It’s pretty simple: if you hate your hair, you’ll hate the stylist by extension. And life is a little too short 
for that!

Saumya R Chawla

 @pixie.secrets

Beauty behaviour with a side of dessert

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp