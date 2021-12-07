STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Train of thought

As I boarded a train after almost a decade, to take that journey I had promised myself, I was determined to reconnect with that joy of decades ago.

Published: 07th December 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

There are a few things that can swing you back into childhood – a paper boat or rocket, the smell of new books and yes, the window seat in a train.

As I boarded a train after almost a decade, to take that journey I had promised myself, I was determined to reconnect with that joy of decades ago. We would sit cross-legged, sticking our fingers out to catch the elusive wind, wonder at the birds and animals flying past, the green paddy fields, and listen to the clackety-clack of metal meeting metal as the train rattled on... Parents would point out and identify plants, birds, flowers, the areas we rolled through and the stations where we stopped. It was an education of sorts, one which could not be had on a bus trip or flight.

On this quiet morning, when the birds were still getting about their business, I sat at my window to the world, contemplating the slideshow of still life unfold at high speed. 

I could feel that familiar thrill of watching the world, uninterrupted, for hours. The romance was just beginning, but I could not stick my fingers out, as I was sitting in a Vatanukulith coach – AC coach to the uninitiated. Those in the Shayanyaan coach could still feel the breeze. That’s the sleeper coach. I realised that train stations and journeys have become a lot more complicated, and require a brand new vocabulary as we lurch towards a new India.

Not much had changed inside the train –  the comfort level was bare, tea and snacks vendors would interrupt your reverie at regular intervals, tempting you with oily wares. The restroom (can you call it that?) stank of unadulterated urea. The stations, though, were cleaner and more comfortable than I remembered them.

My co-passengers were a couple with a young child, barely four years old, who perched on the berth above and called down to her parents every few minutes. She was promptly given a mobile to keep her occupied, as the parents returned to their own screens. 

As the train trundled on, I saw the world in many perspectives  –  the architecture and structures of the passing villages and towns, the climate, soil and crops, giving a hint of what the economy could be like. There was also the demography, expressed in the spires of faith piercing through the settlements – glistening gopurams, lofty minarets and crosses – symbols of diversity. Primarily, I was looking out with adult eyes, seeing things I never noticed as a child.

What caught my attention, though, was the couple’s complete disinterest in the passing environs as they barely looked up or out of the windows. The bored child clambered up and slithered down, and peered out once in a way. Not just this kid, those in the other compartments, too, were glued to mobiles  – a train journey without much childish excitement. 

It was a generation thing, I guess, but I felt sorry for them–they were missing out on a world of many hues rushing by.

Gulnaar Mirza  

Associate Editor

gulnaar@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp