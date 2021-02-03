Your post-pandemic guide to eye care

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI: Ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the planet, online meetings have become the norm of the day. Most waking hours are spent sitting in front of different screens — be it for online classes, work meetings or virtual shows — and this has increased the cases of eye-related problems.

One must look for symptoms like dry eyes, excessive blinking, headache caused due to eye strain, blurred vision, redness, irritation. A healthy lifestyle and a balanced meal can reduce the risk of eye health problems.

Care for your eyes

Try to drink sips of plain water once in 15 minutes to prevent dehydration, which may reduce the symptoms of dry eyes.

Include oil-based fish such as tuna, sardines, mackerel, as it contains an excellent amount of omega -3 and zinc, high-quality protein, which helps to reverse dry eyes.

Consume chia seeds and flaxseeds as snacks or sprinkle with your meal. It contains vi tamin E and omega 3.

Try to eat green vegetables thrice a week. This will help in maintaining blood flow to eyes.

Include legumes as snacks. It’s rich in bioflavonoids and zinc and helps to protect the retina.

Include vitamin C-rich foods such as orange, guava, lemon and papaya. They are rich in antioxidants and improve the eyesight.

Eat vitamin A-rich foods like carrot, sweet potato, bell pepper, spinach and broccoli. This is essential for proper vision.

Lutein, zeaxanthin are powerful antioxidants and vitamin E, zinc found in egg yolk and leafy greens vegetables protect the eyes from damage.

Include nuts such as almond, walnut and pistachios, which are rich in omega-3 and vitamin E.

Rest your eyes every 10 to 20 mins.

If your eyes are dry, blink more as it can reduce dryness.

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic