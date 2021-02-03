STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Your post-pandemic guide to eye care

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the planet, online meetings have become the norm of the day.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:23 AM

CHENNAI: Ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the planet, online meetings have become the norm of the day. Most waking hours are spent sitting in front of different screens — be it for online classes, work meetings or virtual shows — and this has increased the cases of eye-related problems.

One must look for symptoms like dry eyes, excessive blinking, headache caused due to eye strain, blurred vision, redness, irritation. A healthy lifestyle and a balanced meal can reduce the risk of eye health problems.

Care for your eyes

  • Try to drink sips of plain water once in 15 minutes to prevent dehydration, which may reduce the symptoms of dry eyes.
  • Include oil-based fish such as tuna, sardines, mackerel, as it contains an excellent amount of omega -3 and zinc, high-quality protein, which helps to reverse dry eyes.
  • Consume chia seeds and flaxseeds as snacks or sprinkle with your meal. It contains vi tamin E and omega 3.
  • Try to eat green vegetables thrice a week. This will help in maintaining blood flow to eyes.
  • Include legumes as snacks. It’s rich in bioflavonoids and zinc and helps to protect the retina.
  • Include vitamin C-rich foods such as orange, guava, lemon and papaya. They are rich in antioxidants and improve the eyesight.
  • Eat vitamin A-rich foods like carrot, sweet potato, bell pepper, spinach and broccoli. This is essential for proper vision.
  • Lutein, zeaxanthin are powerful antioxidants and vitamin E, zinc found in egg yolk and leafy greens vegetables protect the eyes from damage.
  • Include nuts such as almond, walnut and pistachios, which are rich in omega-3 and vitamin E.
  • Rest your eyes every 10 to 20 mins.
  • If your eyes are dry, blink more as it can reduce dryness.

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM sanonutritionclinic
The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

