Temple enshrining a unique Garuda

Published: 19th January 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvelliyangudi, near Kumbakonam is home to the Kolavilli Rama temple, which is one of the one hundred and eight Divya Desams or places sacred to Vishnu praised in the Tamil verses (Pasuram) of the Azhvars who were the ardent devotees of Vishnu. Thirumangai Azhvar describes the greatness of this deity and mentions that this place was full of lush paddy fields, plantations of fruit trees and sugarcane and water tanks full of lotuses where pairs of swan nestle. This place is associated with Sukra (Venus), called Velli in Tamil, and hence the name Thiruvelliyangudi.

The principal deity, worshipped Kolavilli Rama, reclines on Adisesha, facing east. This image is made of stucco and is painted. Goddess Sridevi and Bhudevi are also seen in the main sanctum. There is a traditional story about Mayan, an architect who performed penance to Vishnu here, in order to see God Rama as he had been in Chitrakuta. His request was granted and Mayan built a grand temple here. Therefore, even though the main image is Vishnu, He is worshipped as Kolavilli Rama. The processional image is known as Sringara Sundarar. Goddess Lakshmi is called Maragathavalli.

Garuda here is unique as this deity holds Vishnu’s weapons, the Sankha (conch) and the Chakra (disc). It is said that when Vishnu appeared before Mayan, He gave his weapons to Garuda to hold, so that He could reveal Himself as Rama with bow and arrow. Since the Sankha and Chakra were given to Garuda, Vishnu here does not bear these weapons.

An epigraph on the north wall of the main shrine, belonging to the reign of Emperor Krishnadeva Raya of the Vijayanagar Empire dated 1517 CE, records his eastern conquests. It also mentions the remission of taxes called sodi and sulavari in favour of temples for Siva and Vishnu in Cholamandalam by this king on the banks of River Krishnaveni, while returning from the conquest of the Gajapati king of Odisha. 

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

