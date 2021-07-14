STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Take care of your uterus

Take up exercise, yoga or cycling which improves blood circulation, flexibility and strength. It will help in reducing fibroids and strengthening the muscles around the uterus.

Published: 14th July 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Food, nutrition

Consuming vitamin C-rich foods like lemon, orange, cabbage, kiwi, guava, broccoli, capsicum help in preventing infections in the uterus and boosts immunity.

CHENNAI: Uterus is a vital organ for women. Apart from reproduction, uterus health is important to avoid irregular periods, reduce infections, prevent fibroids, uterus pain, pelvis pain, and reduce menstrual cramps.

Follow the below guidelines to maintain a healthy uterus.

  • Reduce the intake of caffeine. Too much of caffeine intake can cause miscarriage, birth complications. It increases estrogen production and can trigger uterine fibroids.
  • Dairy products are an excellent source of calcium which is needed for bone development and strength. Vitamin D is needed for calcium absorption and to reduce the fibroids. Add butter, milk, yogurt, curd and buttermilk to your diet.
  • Consuming vitamin C-rich foods like lemon, orange, cabbage, kiwi, guava, broccoli, capsicum help in preventing infections in the uterus and boosts immunity.
  • Include whole grain foods like brown rice, oats, millets and whole wheat bread as they contain good amount of fibre which prevents fibroid tumours and flush out excess estrogen.
  • Leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, lettuce contain minerals which maintains a healthy nervous system. It maintains a good alkaline balance in the uterus.
  • Nutrients present in nuts and seeds help in maintaining the production of hormones. They contain Omega 3 fatty acids which prevent uterus cancer and it manages cholesterol levels.
  • Vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre. They also have phytoestrogens which compete with estrogen in the body. This way estrogen levels are reduced and tumour production in the uterus willbe prevented.
  • Fruits are a good source of vitamin C and bioflavonoids which reduces growth of fibroids. Fruits are also a good snack which control consumption of junk foods.
  • Do not hold on bladder and bowel movements. This build up of toxins, and enlarged bladder can add pressure to the uterus.
  • Avoid too much packaged and processed foods.
  • Increased stress levels can have a negative impact on the uterus. Chronic stress can cause irregular menstruation and increased inflammation in the body. Manage stress by involving in meditation, yoga or some leisure activities.
  • Avoid smoking and frequent consumption of alcohol.
  • Take up exercise, yoga or cycling which improves blood circulation, flexibility and strength. It will help in reducing fibroids and strengthening the muscles around the uterus.

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp