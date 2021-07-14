Take care of your uterus

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI: Uterus is a vital organ for women. Apart from reproduction, uterus health is important to avoid irregular periods, reduce infections, prevent fibroids, uterus pain, pelvis pain, and reduce menstrual cramps.

Follow the below guidelines to maintain a healthy uterus.

Reduce the intake of caffeine. Too much of caffeine intake can cause miscarriage, birth complications. It increases estrogen production and can trigger uterine fibroids.

Dairy products are an excellent source of calcium which is needed for bone development and strength. Vitamin D is needed for calcium absorption and to reduce the fibroids. Add butter, milk, yogurt, curd and buttermilk to your diet.

Consuming vitamin C-rich foods like lemon, orange, cabbage, kiwi, guava, broccoli, capsicum help in preventing infections in the uterus and boosts immunity.

Include whole grain foods like brown rice, oats, millets and whole wheat bread as they contain good amount of fibre which prevents fibroid tumours and flush out excess estrogen.

Leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, lettuce contain minerals which maintains a healthy nervous system. It maintains a good alkaline balance in the uterus.

Nutrients present in nuts and seeds help in maintaining the production of hormones. They contain Omega 3 fatty acids which prevent uterus cancer and it manages cholesterol levels.

Vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre. They also have phytoestrogens which compete with estrogen in the body. This way estrogen levels are reduced and tumour production in the uterus willbe prevented.

Fruits are a good source of vitamin C and bioflavonoids which reduces growth of fibroids. Fruits are also a good snack which control consumption of junk foods.

Do not hold on bladder and bowel movements. This build up of toxins, and enlarged bladder can add pressure to the uterus.

Avoid too much packaged and processed foods.

Increased stress levels can have a negative impact on the uterus. Chronic stress can cause irregular menstruation and increased inflammation in the body. Manage stress by involving in meditation, yoga or some leisure activities.

Avoid smoking and frequent consumption of alcohol.

Take up exercise, yoga or cycling which improves blood circulation, flexibility and strength. It will help in reducing fibroids and strengthening the muscles around the uterus.

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic