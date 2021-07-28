The pros of probiotics 

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI : Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria and yeasts which are good for the digestive system. Generally, bacterias are considered as negative which cause illness. Body comprises both good and bad bacteria. Probiotics are good bacterias that keep the body healthy.

How does it help?

It helps in improving the body’s immune responses and immunity.

Helps in maintenance of good and bad bacteria ratio.

Needed for digestion.

Breaks down and absorbs medications.

Probiotic foods help in replacing the lost good bacteria due to consumption of antibiotic medicines.

Where do probiotics live in the body?

Though we commonly relate probiotics with the digestive system, they are present in various parts of the body including gut (digestive system), mouth, vagina, skin, lungs and urinary tract.

Probiotic foods

Yogurt, curd, buttermilk

Kombucha

Kefir

Cheese like Gouda, Cheddar and Mozzarella

Fermented soy products

Kimchi, Tempeh, Sauerkraut

Miso soup

Idli

Cottage cheese or paneer

Pickled vegetables

In some cases, people can

replace probiotic foods with supplements in the form of tablets, capsules or powder based on the advice from physicians.



Benefits

Consuming probiotic foods helps in reducing the risk and severity of diarrhoea caused by antibiotics or infectious diarrhoea.

Helps in improving conditions like depression, anxiety, memory.

Helps in weight management.

Maintains blood cholesterol levels by reducing bad LDL cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol.

Reduces the symptoms of ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease.

Helps in upper respiratory infections like cold, sinusitis, ear infections.

Treats urinary tract infections.

Supports oral health.

Helps in the treatment of skin conditions like eczema.

Probiotic foods have shown benefits in various health issues, hence adding them as part of daily food regime will help in reducing the risk of diseases.