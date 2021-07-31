Back to my home and hearth

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coming home was a mixed experience. An inexplicable fear gripped me at the lackadaisical attitude we seem to have. Disembarking from the flight was a nightmare in itself.

Published: 31st July 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

First Officer Deepti & Capt Jamshed

BENGALURU : Good morning Bangalore!

At the cost of sounding like the terminator ‘I’m back’! I flew into namma city after a three week break with the kids in Mumbai. I brought one child back (kicking and screaming), after using all type of nefarious emotional blackmail. Well, the pandemic does teach one survival skills does it not? I was physically well but emotionally battered. My husband and I floated around in our pristinely clean home constantly bickering about the most inane and unimportant things, with nothing but time on our hands. With no inter-facing even working was ‘meh’!

My passion is traveling, performing, training and writing. Frankly, I don’t really know what my husband’s ‘passions’ are (other than me of course!). I know he is excellent with all things computer based, hardware, software, anywhere.he can fix it or develop something new. In computer parlance he’s a computer geek I suppose, and as for me.I am technologically challenged. We have pursued our own interests, but we were always cognizant of the other’s strengths. But alas! During the enforced lockdown, we got on each other’s nerves! I would get irritated with him constantly pottering around with the computer while I tried to run the kitchen like a CEO of a multi-million dollar enterprise.

Therefore.bringing back one child was extremely important for our mental health. Okay! I know what the great philosopher, Khaleel Gibran said: “Your children come through you but not from you. And though they are with you yet they belong not to you.” Oh boy! His philosophy has to be re-written after this ‘twilight-zonesque’ realm. Anything that comes through me is mine.

Coming home was a mixed experience. An inexplicable fear gripped me at the lackadaisical attitude we seem to have. Disembarking from the flight was a nightmare in itself. There was that perennial rush to de-plane with people standing so close that you could feel their breath on your neck. They herded us like chickens into an overfull bus (didn’t the rules stipulate seated passengers only). Why are we so impatient and un-civic? I don’t want to compare, but Mumbai has a longer lockdown and their Covid protocols are still stringent which their citizens uncomplainingly adhere to. I feel a sense of fear in my city. There is a massive fudging of Covid-related numbers; the citizens are nonchalant, and dump all moral responsibility on an blasé and unconcerned government. The papers carry ominous warnings but, ‘To be or not to be’ engulfed by the third wave is the question.  

While I was waiting to board in Mumbai, my beady eyes espied a slew of young, confident and smart lady pilots. I was thrilled to be ferried home by one of them. But naturally first-officer, Deepti and I took a photograph together and for good measure included the Captain, Jamshed! I was truly touched by my friends Gypsy Neel and Rekha Ghosh who sent me food from Griham and Farzi, respectively, knowing that my pantry would be like Mother Hubbard’s cupboard after three weeks of being away. I brought out my soft warm comforters in this nippy weather while I spoke non-stop with my friends and all was well with the world again.for the time being. It’s nice to know one is loved and missed!

I had a very interesting video call with a young entrepreneur Naufal Verkumb, owner of Seigneur Burgers. Sounds incongruous, but we had tried his very European burgers before and they were very tasty. This time around, keeping Covid protocols in mind and yet wanting to introduce all-American burgers, this young man gathered a group of food enthusiasts to have a blind tasting and feedback session! Eat your heart out wine snoots.burgers have come of age! Stay safe, prudent and responsible my tribe!

