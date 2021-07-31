Your next meal is in the cloud

Aslam Gafoor By

BENGALURU : Since last year, the consumer demand for online food and beverage ordering has picked up like never before, thanks to increased work-from-home and socially distanced environments. In the backdrop of reduced dine-in patrons during various lockdown phases, many restaurateurs adapted to changing times with deliveries and takeaways which helped them utilise spare kitchen capacity and build up some cash flow. While the idea is not new, we are witnessing a surge in delivery-only brands in namma Bengaluru operating cloud kitchens, also known as dark kitchens or ghost kitchens which are relatively cost-effective and easy to scale up.

After making waves in Kolkata since 2010, Chowman made an entry in our Garden City with three cloud kitchens offering a wide selection of Chinese cuisine using imported ingredients. Musician, an avid traveller and a foodie, Chowman was conceptualised by Debaditya Chaudhury to bring an up-scale dining experience to a larger audience. The menu includes crowd favourites like Black Fungus & Mushroom in Chilli Soy Sauce, Prawn Ka Seong, Crab Meat In Black Bean Sauce, aromatic Chicken Lat Mai Kai, Shanghai Noodles, Singapore Style Meifoon, to name a few.

Biryani by Kilo’s journey started in Gurugram six years ago, and now, founder and CEO, Vishal Jindal is further expanding the India operations with the opening of their Bengaluru outpost a few weeks ago. On offer are aromatic Hyderabadi, Lucknowi and Kolkata biryani in haandis (clay pots) and an aanch (heating device) for that extra bit of dum. Biryani By Kilo also serves an array of kebab platters, hearty kormas and curries, desserts and drinks that can be ordered a-la-carte or as combo meals.

If you are in the mood for some gourmet European fare, we recommend you dial up the Eurotrip cloud kitchen launched by Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar. Culinary consultant, chef Sombir Choudhary’s Eurotrip menu features Greek Moussaka with eggplant, potato and cheese; Chicken Stroganoff baked with fresh cream and herb sauce; Curried Cauliflower Au Gratin baked in a wood fired oven; pasta and risotto with veg, chicken and prawn options. You may also opt for burgers, signature bread, pizzas and top it all with decadent desserts such as Burnt Basque Cheesecake and Brownie Mayhem Cake. While you are at it, don’t forget to sip on some cool shakes and iced teas.

Burger Seigneur co-owner Naufal Verkumb and team have four new burger flavours up their sleeve, along with the launch of their cloud kitchens and an e-commerce platform. Diners across the city can now satiate their appetite with American and European styled burgers, shakes and desserts. Our favourites include The Phoenix Burger, Lucien and the Seigneur Cheese Burger with a side of Skillet Cookie, Melted Belgian Chocolate topped with Vanilla Ice Cream and a Belgian Chocolate Shake.

Impresario Handmade Restaurants, popular for dine-in brands such as Social and Smoke House Deli, has launched three cloud kitchens headed by Jaydeep Mukherjee. The first is BOSS Burger offering a wide selection of juicy burgers (`199++ onwards) made to order from scratch. To satiate your burger pangs, you may choose from the OG Aloo Tikki Burger, Holy Guacamole! Black Bean Burger and the Truffled 3 Cheese Tenderloin Burger, all accompanied with classic or curly fries, onion rings, shakes and fresh juices.

Momos, dim sums and comfort Asian fare headline Impresario’s second kitchen called Hung-Li. The extensive menu (`199++ onwards) includes Veggie Spring Rolls, Schezwan Chicken Momos, Tru-Li Dead-Li Chicken Wings, Spicy Prawn Dim Sums and Shrimp Popcorn with Choc-Li Brownie or a Banoffee Jar. The third brand is Lucknowee, which specialises in rich Awadhi cuisine with flavourful and legendary recipes passed down many generations. The hearty feast (`249++ onwards) includes Murgh Chakori Kebabs, Malai Khumb Tikkas, Lucknowee Galouti Kabab, Lucknowee Khichda and Bhuna Gosht Biryani with Phirni or Shahi Tukda.

