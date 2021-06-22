STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Deity praised by many Azhvars

Thirukkannapuram, close to Nannilam, is famous for its Vishnu temple dedicated to Neelamegha Perumal, also known as Sowriraja Perumal.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Thirukkannapuram, close to Nannilam, is famous for its Vishnu temple dedicated to Neelamegha Perumal, also known as Sowriraja Perumal. It is one of the one hundred and eight Divya Desams which are places sacred to Vishnu, eulogised in the Tamil verses of the Azhvars (famous devotees of Narayana). This deity has been praised by Nammazhvar, Kulasekhara Azhvar, Periyazhvar, Andal and Thirumangai Azhvar. This place is also known as Ashtakshara Mahamantra Siddhi Sthalam as it is said that the deity taught the Ashtakshara Mantra t o Thirumangai Azhvar here.

Perumal in this temple is believed to be the embodiment of the Ashtakshara Mantra. Thirukkannapuram is one of the five Krishnaranya Kshetrams, the others being Therezhundur, Thirukkannangudi, Thirukkannamangai and Kapisthalam. The principal deity (Moolavar) Neelamegha Perumal, is in a standing pose, facing East, holding the Sankha (conch) and Chakra (discus) in the upper hands. The Chakra is in the prayoga mode, with the rim facing outward, as though about to be hurled at enemies. The Moolavar is enshrined along with Goddesses Sridevi, Bhudevi, Padmini and Andal. The processional image (Utsava- murti) is known as Sowriraja Perumal.

Intererstingly, thirumanjanam (abhisekam) to this processional deity is performed only once a year, while on other days, only the feet of this image are washed. One of the inscriptions in this temple mentions his name as Savurip-Perumal and as Azhvar Savurip-Perumal. These deities are enshrined under the Uthpalavataka Vimanam. The main image of Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as Kannapura Nayaki while the utsava-murti of this Goddess is called Padmini. This large temple-complex has a stately Rajagopuram in seven tiers in the front.

The Brahmotsavam (annual festival) is in the Tamil month of Vaikasi. A unique feature is that on the seventh day of this festival, the deity gives Darshan as Vishnu during the day, Brahma at night and as Siva the following morning. Many Chola, Pandya and Vijayanagara era inscriptions have been found here. Some mention that this place was called Bhuloka-manikka Chaturvedimangala, situated in the territorial subdivision called Geyamanikka Valanadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azhvars
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp