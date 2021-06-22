STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

WFH vs WFO: The debate continues...

Safely ensconced in their comfort zone for over a year now, they are loathe to return to life in a cubicle.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha

BENGALURU : Over the past month or so, a debate has been raging on social media platforms and news portals, keeping the working classes in its grip -- WFH versus WFO, the pros and cons, and is it time to go back to WFO, now that the world is all vaxxed and waiting? Opinion polls are also being held: Are you ready to be desk- shackled, do you prefer a hybrid model, and so on. What can be gathered from this all-encompassing 360-degree discussion is that employees are none too happy to return to the workplace, once the centre of their universe.

Safely ensconced in their comfort zone for over a year now, they are loathe to return to life in a cubicle. The arguments offered are varied and well-buttressed: that life becomes one long rush with the commute, traffic, pollution, add to that a packed lunch and carping colleagues. No, sir! We are working just fine in remote, at home or even in a village with a mountain view, where birds chirp, kids are cared for, and food and beverages are at hand. You are welcome to your fancy office.

Then there are those who, if called in to office, say they are ready to quit and find a more flexible employer. Surprisingly, this is a global phenomenon. It seems that finally, the world has reached the much-touted work-life balance – that concept advocated by life coaches to those on the path of corporate burnout. All thanks to a machinating China, which managed to time the pandemic when the world had reached a certain digital maturity.

The next biggest argument is about savings - time and money - for both sides. Employer saves on overheads, like power and real estate, employee saves on cabs and the canteen. (Also makes do with comfy old clothes and hawaii chappal; none of those fancy pencil heels and lipstick palette). At the crux of all these arguments is a possessiveness about time – ‘my’ time or ‘yours’? Once, there was no dispute between employer and employee on this, but now there is also a creeping assertiveness that time is to be utilised as the employee deems fit.

The hybrid model - where time and space are flexible factors - is being held up almost like a peace offering. A compromise formula. Reams are being written on this model, it’s efficacy and future. And that big firms are accepting it as the new trend. As a late joinee to the new normal of WFH, I am still discovering the joys and horrors of this working model. In my window seat, working to the sound of whistling cookers, shouting kids, barking dogs, buzzing mosquitoes and a neighbour who fancies a Kishore Kumar soiree going well into the night, I am an unsure observer. It’s only a matter of who blinks first.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
work from home work from office
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp