Balance the pH level in your body

CHENNAI: All foods, after digestion and metabolisation, either become alkaline or acidic. The pH level of foods helps to determine whether a solution is acidic or alkaline. pH (potential hydrogen) of 0 is acidic, while a pH of 14 is alkaline.

A pH of 7 is neutral. The human body naturally maintains a healthy balance of acidity and alkalinity. The blood pH should be between 7.35 and 7.45 which is slightly alkaline. Your stomach is very acidic with a pH of 3.5 or below so it can break down food. It is important for the body’s metabolic processes and other systems to work well.

Alkaline-rich foods

We can consume 60 per cent to 80 per cent of these foods while following alkaline diet

Nuts

Fruits

Vegetables

Legumes

Acid-rich foods

We should consume 20 to 40 per cent of these acidic foods

Dairy

Egg

Meat

Grains

Processed food

Packaged snacks

When the body becomes acidic by consuming these kinds of foods, the body stores the excess acids in muscles, which leads to low energy, muscle cramps and chronic fatigue. Hence, weight gain happens, which is very difficult to lose. So we should consume only 20 per cent of acidic foods when following an alkaline diet.

Symptoms of highly acidic body

Weak bones, excess weight, fatigue, muscle pain, burning sensation, darken neck, loss of appetite, dry skin and confusion.

Symptoms of high alkaline in body

Confusion, numbness, increased heart rate.

Benefits of alkaline foods

Controls blood pressure

Prevents heart disease

Anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory effect

Protects bone density and muscle mass

Boosts immune functions

Prevents obesity

To balance pH level in our body, we should consume more alkaline forming foods and minimise acid forming foods. maintaining pH balance it doesn’t mean completely eliminating acid forming foods. If you want to lose weight, consume 80 per cent alkaline forming foods and 20 per cent acid forming foods.

If you want on a holistic health consume 60 per cent alkaline and 40 per cent acid forming food to meet the daily requirement of protein. Consuming more processed and sugary foods leads to acidity in the body so eating natural foods helps to maintain pH level in our body.

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic