STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

No case for job quotas in Indian states

Other Indian states have toyed with the idea of enforcing such a quota at various points of time.

Published: 10th March 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Quota, reservation

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

A recent law passed by the Haryana state government, reserving 75% of private sector jobs in the state up to a specified salary slab of Rs 50,000 per month for local candidates, has brought to the fore the contentious issue of job quotas and their desirability. Such job quotas, while having been permitted by the Supreme Court earlier, have been restricted to the public sector, with a cap of 50% of jobs for locals.

Haryana is not the first state to try and enforce a job quota in the private sector industrial establishments. Other Indian states have toyed with the idea of enforcing such a quota at various points of time. These include Gujarat, which had an 85% reservation for locals through a government resolution passed in 1995, which was never enforced; Maharashtra had 80% of jobs reserved for local domiciled persons by way of a government resolution, even though it was not legislated. Karnataka tried to put in place a 100% reservation for blue-collar jobs in sectors other than biotech and infotech in 2016. Tamil Nadu also sought a reservation of 50% for locals, which hasn’t been implemented. Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have also experimented with such reservations for locals in private sector jobs.

Haryana’s job quotas are more problematic because of the high business investments in particular belts, especially in Gurgaon and Manesar, which have led to the latter emerging as centres for job creation for people from neighbouring states.The argument for job quotas at the regional level arises from the need to provide employment to the local population, more so since public sector jobs have been shrinking continuously. Thus, for instance, a survey conducted by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) revealed the large and growing disparity between unemployment rates of Haryana and the overall national rate. Unemployment rate (the number of unemployed persons as a percentage of the total number of persons in the labour force) in Haryana thus moved from 1.8% in August 2017 to 43.2% in April 2020. The national unemployment rate, on the other hand, stood at 4.1% and 23.5% in 2017 and April 2020 respectively. The latest data however reveal that while the unemployment levels at the national level (as of 6 March 2021) has reduced to 6.9%, Haryana had the highest unemployment rate among all states at 26.4%. 

The state government has advanced two other reasons for such a law: one, to discourage migrant influx seeking low-paid jobs and two, to reduce the proliferation of slums due to the pressure of rising population on existing infrastructure. Besides, the state’s contention is that such norms imposed on the private sector are in lieu of government support to the private sector by way of subsidies, cheap land, etc. This was the rationale given by the Gujarat government in 2019, for instance, to stop subsidies to firms flouting the state government norms requiring 85% employment of locals.

Besides such laws being fundamentally against the Indian Constitution and lacking constitutional basis, there are economic arguments against states racing to preserve jobs for locals in their respective regions and adopting ‘beggar-thy-neighbour’ policies.

The current labour laws are stifling enough for firms, especially for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Such firms, including MSMEs, may paradoxically, try and switch to capital-intensive techniques despite their liability of smallness, so as to avoid the burden of such stifling laws that restrict firms and industries from attracting cheap labour, besides placing the onus of tracking the origin of their employees on firms. This, in turn, will further increase unemployment and damage the cause of labour in India, besides encouraging capital-intensive techniques in a capital-scarce country like India.

A related second argument has to do with the private sector trying to attract the best talent at the lowest costs possible. Such a drive is not based on considerations of caste or creed, and even less so on place of residence or birthplace. While affirmative action based on grounds of equity is justifiable, such action that involves providing locals with reservation in jobs has no merit on both equity and efficiency grounds. It would be a moot point whether firms would hire expensive and possibly less skilled labour or simply prefer to shift production techniques or even locations to other states with relatively greater ease in doing business.

Such laws also affect the competitive advantage of recruiting firms. While such laws may appear to be pro-state, they actually are anti-India, by affecting the  competitiveness of the nation’s firms vis-a-vis that of their global competitors in world export markets. Openness is an important criteria for free and fair trade, and labour mobility is an important pillar of such openness.

Finally, labour mobility has an indirect effect of equalisation of wages across states. Laws imposing job quotas will lead to further depression in wages of labour in some of the backward states. The impact on Gross Domestic Product may be far from small.

Thus, on efficiency, equity and constitutional grounds, there is no case for job quotas in the private sector. State governments are advised not to introduce mutant strains within the legal frameworks, which would have long-term ramifications on the economic health and social fibre within their respective regions.

Tulsi Jayakumar
Professor, Economics at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SPJIMR. Views are personal
(The author is also the Chairperson of Family Managed Business at SPJIMR)
(tulsi.jayakumar@spjimr.org)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp