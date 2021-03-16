The landmark temple of Kumbakonam

Chithra Madhavan By

The Siva temple dedicated to Kumbeshwarar or Adi Kumbeshwarar is probably the best-known one in Kumbakonam. It is one of the two hundred and seventy-five Padal Petra Sthalam or temples which have been praised by the Nayanmars or important Siva devotees. The famous Nayanmars, Appar (Thirunavukkarasar) and Thirugnanasambandar of the 7th century AD have sung the praise of Kumbeshwarar.

According to tradition, a pot (kumbha) containing nectar (amrita) with the seed of creation was created by Brahma. During the deluge (pralaya), this kumbha was carried to Kumbakonam. God Siva as a hunter (Kirata-murthi) shot an arrow at the pot and the vessel fell at various places where temples for Siva came up. Siva made a Linga out of the pieces of the broken pot which this is said to be the one inside the Kumbeshwarar temple and hence this name. The Linga is broad at the base and tapers towards the top. Since it is made out of mud, abhisekam is not offered to it. The name of Goddess Parvati is Mangalambika and Her shrine is one of the famous Shakti Pitams.

This large temple has four prakarams (enclosures) which house many small shrines. In front of the main, majestic gopuram is the large tank called Pottramarai Kulam. Close to this tank is a Ganesha sactum called Karumbayiram Vinayaka. There are several large mandapams, including the Kalyana mandapam in which the marriage of the God and Goddess takes place annually. The Navaratri mandapa is famous because of its architecture and sculpture, especially the twenty-seven stars (nakshatras) and twelve rasis (zodiac signs).

The most famous festival in Kumbakonam is the Mahamagam, which is celebrated once in twelve years when Jupiter is in the zodiac sign of Leo, the sun in Aquarius and the moon in the asterism of Magham. This takes place in the Tamil month of Magam. God Kumbeshwara is taken out in procession to the Mahamagam tank in Kumbakonam, a very sacred and famous place in Kumbakonam.

Sthala Vriksham

The sacred tree of this temple is Vanni (Indian Mesquit)

Unique musical instrument

This temple has a nagaswaram made of stone

Kumbakonam

Know your city

The Kumbeshwarar temple is in the heart of Kumbakonam

Coordinates: 10.97o N, 79.42o E

Chithra Madhavan

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture